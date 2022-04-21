Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Junior Copyright Royalty Administrator




Position:
Junior Copyright Royalty Administrator
Employer:
Wise Music Group
Category:
Royalties/Finance
Location:
London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Apr 21st 2022
Wise Music Group
APPLY

Department:Finance 

Function:Royalty Accounting 

Job Title:Copyright Royalty Administrator (Junior) 

Reporting to:Royalty Accounting Manager

 

___________________________________________________________



Core Contribution

  • Administer royalty income on behalf of Wise Music Group UK & affiliated companies

 

Key Responsibilities

  • Load incoming royalty data into iMaestro (in-house processing system)

  • Process royalty data accurately and expeditiously

  • Liaise with copyright departments to maintain song data

 

Skills and Behavioural requirements

  • Database experience

  • Numerate / good financial awareness

  • Attention to detail and high level of accuracy

  • Able to prioritise and manage workload to ensure deadlines are met

  • Enthusiastic and proactive

  • Professional and discreet

 

Other

  • 35 hours per week

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
Wise Music Group

Senior Copyright Royalty Administrator

London
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022