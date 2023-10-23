Junior Copyright Royalty Administrator

BACKGROUND



Wise Music Group is one of the World’s leading music publishers, owning and managing over 200,000 popular and classical music copyrights. The Group is privately owned by one family over several generations, and the UK Head Office is situated in London, in the West End.



Core Contribution

Administer royalty income on behalf of Wise Music Group & affiliated companies

Key Responsibilities

Assist with analysis of royalty receipts

Receive and prepare song royalty data files

Load incoming royalty data into iMaestro (in-house processing system)

Match incoming song data accurately and expeditiously

Maintain client contact details

Skills and Behavioural requirements

Database experience

Numerate / good financial awareness

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy

Able to prioritise and manage workload to ensure deadlines are met

Enthusiastic and proactive

Professional and discreet

Availability



Core working hours are 0930 to 1730 Monday to Friday, however you will need to be flexible and able to work additional hours as required ensuring deadlines are met.