Junior Copyright Royalty Administrator




Position:
Junior Copyright Royalty Administrator
Employer:
Wise Music Group
Category:
Music
Location:
Central London
Salary:
Competitive (to be discussed at interview)
Date Posted:
Oct 31st 2023
Wise Music Group
APPLY

BACKGROUND

Wise Music Group is one of the World’s leading music publishers, owning and managing over 200,000 popular and classical music copyrights. The Group is privately owned by one family over several generations, and the UK Head Office is situated in London, in the West End.

Core Contribution

  • Administer royalty income on behalf of Wise Music Group & affiliated companies

Key Responsibilities

  • Assist with analysis of royalty receipts
  • Receive and prepare song royalty data files
  • Load incoming royalty data into iMaestro (in-house processing system)
  • Match incoming song data accurately and expeditiously
  • Maintain client contact details

Skills and Behavioural requirements

  • Database experience
  • Numerate / good financial awareness
  • Attention to detail and high level of accuracy
  • Able to prioritise and manage workload to ensure deadlines are met
  • Enthusiastic and proactive
  • Professional and discreet

Availability

Core working hours are 0930 to 1730 Monday to Friday, however you will need to be flexible and able to work additional hours as required ensuring deadlines are met.

APPLY
