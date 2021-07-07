EMI Production Music is home to the world’s greatest library music labels. License production music for film, TV, advertising, games, promos, trailers, online, documentary and corporate.

The Role

The Junior Creative Sync focus is frontline contact with all Production Music clients and servicing their diverse needs. This involves contacting clients via email, telephone and in person on a day to day basis and all other aspects of client relations.

What You’ll Do:

Increase revenue from client-base as well as researching potential new music users.

Maintaining contact with existing clients and establishing new relationships by telephone, email and in person visits.

Educating potential users of new formats and means of accessing the catalogue.

Analysing user data and trade press to identify opportunities to increase sales and focus marketing activity more effectively.

Providing personalised service to clients including, but not limited to, music searches and website demos.

Participating in the planning, coordinating and execution of client events, which may be outside of office hours.

Providing feedback on the catalog and ideas for the development of new releases based on production trends and client requests.

Who You Are:

Skill/ Experience:

Excellent communication, interpersonal and organisational skills

Working knowledge of MS Office essential with CRM database experience preferred

Music business experience preferred

Excellent work ethic

Passionate about Music

Proactive and shows initiative

Self-motivated and enthusiastic

High levels of integrity and honesty

Team player – able to work well and manage relationships with others

This is an opportunity for you to

join an inclusive, collaborative and global community with an opportunity to fuel the creative journey

work in a modern office environment designed to foster productivity, creativity, and teamwork

receive an attractive and flexible benefits package including private medical insurance (after 12 months), dental, travel insurance and critical illness coverage

be supported by industry professionals as you to grow & develop your career

How to Apply

To apply for this fantastic opportunity, send your CV and a brief cover letter explaining why you are the right person to join our team to recruitmentuk.smp@sonymusicpub.com

Please quote the following reference in your email header JCS EMI July 21.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 30th July 2021.

As an equal opportunities employer, EMI Production Music (a division of Sony Music Publishing) is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join us