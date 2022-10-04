Junior Data Engineer - Royalties Department

Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy and taxation services to music industry clients.

Over the past 24 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.

We are seeking a Junior Data Engineer to work in our Royalties Department.

JOB TITLE: Junior Data Engineer DEPARTMENT: Royalties

Who are we looking for?

The data team are currently looking for an enthusiastic individual with a passion for all things data to assist in constructing the backend for innovative technological and analytic use cases within the financial side of the music industry.

The candidate will likely be in the beginnings of their career as a Junior Data Engineer but have some previous/current experience in ETL programming (procedures, languages and platforms) through their current/recent academic study or work experience.

Seated firmly within the royalty department, this role suits someone who has an appreciation for music as you will be assisting with the development of ongoing valuations, audits, and ad hoc analysis for some of the most influential entities and individuals in the music industry.

Duties

The main emphasis of this role will be assisting the data team with creating ELT pipelines in Spark/Python, and SQL to house music royalty data in CCY’s hybrid cloud/on-premises infrastructure.

A large part of the role will be the ongoing collection and revision of mapping datasets for effective cleaning and standardization of incoming data, as-well as coding staging pipelines in Python and Spark within AWS Databricks in a production environment.

The candidate will also be assisting the Data Scientist with the curation of datasets for use in various machine learning models for analytic use cases, along with various data importation tasks for ongoing royalty audits, valuations, and internal experimental projects.

The role will be remote, however there will be times where you are required to travel to our central London offices throughout the year.

What skills necessary?

Previous experience\understanding of ETL practices.

Previous experience in building SQL queries.

Intermediate Knowledge of Python coding language (pandas, numpy etc).

Knowledge of Schema structures and handling of relational and non-relational datasets.

Basic\Intermediate MS Excel skills (pivots etc).

Desirable

Foundational knowledge of Apache Spark

Previous work experience within the music industry.

An understanding of various music royalty revenue streams.

A basic understanding of Machine Learning models and the underlying principles.

Experience with Git or other version control systems.

Equal Opportunities

C C Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk