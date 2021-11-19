Junior Data Scientist - Royalties Department

Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy, audit valuations and taxation services to music industry clients.

Over the past 23 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.

It is seeking a Junior Data Scientist to join the Digital Royalties Team.

Who you are:

We are looking for a data orientated individual who has a vast passion for all things data science with a particularly keen interest in innovating technology within the music streaming industry. The ideal candidate is looking to enter a career that aligns with their bursting passion for data. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to extend their knowledge in python and new machine learning techniques to assist in creating innovative methods for storing and analysing music royalties for worldwide artists.

You’ll be a team player who is willing to spend the time extending their knowledge in python and new machine learning techniques to assist in creating innovative methods for storing and analysing music royalties for worldwide artists.

What you will do:

You will be assisting with creating ETL pipelines and creating machine learning models to classify, transform and clean royalty data for our new data warehouse;

Once the models are trained to a suitable degree, you will assist in bringing them into production environment;

Responsible for collecting and curating and updating training datasets/mapping datasets in order to test machine learning models using various accuracy measures as a guide for success;

Other duties will see you assisting with ongoing royalty audits, valuations and data visualisations.

There will also be the opportunity to be involved across various internal projects such as ARIMA time-lag analysis, counterpoint and sage data extractions/importations, the use of browser automations (i.e. Selenium).

Skills and Qualifications

Masters in Data Science desirable;

Excellent Oral Communication;

Excellent Written Communication;

Python and Jupyter Labs/Notebook experience;

Extensive use of Pandas library, along with experience of ETL procedures and SQL;

A fundamental understanding of Machine Learning models, Ensemble Methods, Neural Networks;

experience with Sci-kit learn library and Keras Neural Networks;

Intermediate T-SQL query knowledge;

Use of Visualisation tools such as Power BI and or Tablaeu;

Previous use of Selenium or other browser automation techniques;

Use of cloud platforms (Snowflake or Azure) and analytic tools such as Alteryx;

Use of ODBC connections, particularly within python and

Intermediate/advanced MS Excel skills (power pivot, macros etc)

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

A team player with a willingness to learn

A passion for music royalties and knowledge of publishing and recording income streams.

Previous experience in music royalties, particularly in the handing and analysis of artist’s/songwriter royalty data.

Ability to multi-task;

Organised;

Good use of time management;

Ability to prioritise workload;

Ability to work well with others.

Equal Opportunities

C C Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk