Sony Music Publishing, established in 1995, is the world's leading music publisher. The company owns or administers a diverse catalogue of songs by iconic artists, including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary songwriters like Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and many more.

The Role

The Junior Digital Analyst will act as key support to the Global Admin Digital Team, assisting the Director, Digital Admin, in all aspects of identifying Sony Music Publishing's repertoire in third party data. They will ensure repertoire is registered with third parties, matched to all relevant recordings, and the digital royalties claimed

What You'll Do

Assist senior team members with various research and identification tasks

Monitor ICE Copyright database and ensure corrective actions

Liaise internally regarding new signings to ensure the full schedule of compositions are delivered by the client and subsequently registered promptly.

Maintain a close relationship with A&R and Administration teams in affiliate offices worldwide to ensure the latest signings and terminations are communicated as soon as possible.

Stay up to date with chart activity globally and familiarise yourself with the writers behind the works. Identify and source chart and other activity data to enhance our knowledge of the use of Sony Music Publishing's repertoire.

Track the specific terms of agreements to ensure the acquisition and transfer of catalogues are onboarded seamlessly.

Understand an internal matching system (SSA), the Tempo Identifiers Repository and Tempo Matching and run files through to be matched

Manual matching exercises such as internal and external suspense files & Calc Error.

Assist senior team members in improving the Copyright database population amongst DSP's/SOLAR/ICE

Ensure watchlist songs notifications are sent to SOLAR/ICE highlighting key deals and works

Regularly review annotation & circulation of chart data internally and externally.

Assist team members with SAMP Europe distribution analysis

Ensure that identified matches form part of the data circulated to affiliates and 3rd parties.

Who You Are:

Essential requirements:

Bachelor's degree or higher from an accredited university or equivalent experience working in the same or similar role

Good knowledge of contemporary and 20th-century popular music

Proven experience using Microsoft Excel in a professional environment

Proficient in other Office 365, including Outlook, Word, Teams, and SharePoint

Ability to translate data-driven business intelligence into business recommendations

Excellent communicator, both written and verbal

Enjoys working with large and complex data sets

Ability to travel nationally and internationally if and when required

Desirable requirements:

Working experience within the following industries: technology, music, IT, finance

Working experience within cross-functional teams, senior management and external clients

Knowledge of the music publishing and broader music industry

Experience using data storage, preparation and visualisation tools such as Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio, Altair Data Prep Studio, Microsoft Power BI and Tableau.

Any other language

Personal Competencies:

Problem Solving: Uses rigorous logic and methods to solve complex problems with creative solutions; probes all fruitful sources for answers; can see hidden problems; is excellent at honest analysis; looks beyond the obvious and doesn't stop at the first answers.

Client Focus: Is dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; gets first-hand customer information and uses it for improvements in products and services; acts with customers in mind; establishes and maintains effective relationships with customers and gains their trust and respect.

Drive for Results: Can be counted on to exceed goals successfully; is constantly and consistently one of the top performers with excellent organisational and attention to detail skills; very bottom-line oriented; steadfastly pushes self and others for results.

Task-Oriented: Enjoys working hard; is action-oriented and full of energy for the things they see as challenging; not fearful of acting with a minimum of planning; seizes more opportunities than others

Peer Relationship: Can quickly find common ground and solve problems for the good of all; can represent their interests and yet be fair to other groups; can solve problems with peers with a minimum of noise; is seen as a team player and is cooperative; quickly gains trust and support of peers; encourages collaboration; can be candid with peers; acquire excellent interpersonal and relationship-building skill

How to Apply

To apply for this fantastic opportunity, send your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your salary expectations and telling us why you are the right person to join our team at recruitmentuk.smp@sonymusicpub.com

Please quote Ref: SMP/Junior Digital Analyst on your communications.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, 17 February 2022.

As an equal opportunity's employer, Sony Music Publishing is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees. It does not condone discrimination based on age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from various backgrounds to apply and join us.