Junior Label Manager / Assistant to Head Of Distribution

Celebrating 30 years…..join us for the next 30!

Plastic Head Music Distribution Ltd is one of the largest independent music distributors in the UK. Due to continued expansion of the business and internal promotion we are currently recruiting!

This is a varied role working closely with Plastic Head’s Head of Distribution in our Label department. You will be responsible for new release scheduling, ordering and managing catalogue stock for our client record labels in addition to assisting our Head of Distribution in their day to day tasks. The ideal candidate should be an enthusiastic and adaptable team player, able to work to strict deadlines and demonstrate a good customer service manner to deal with our varied client base. An interest in music and physical media is preferred but in no way essential.

The position requires computer literacy, attention to detail and accuracy with the ability to follow our company processes and procedures whilst staying calm in a fast-paced environment. Previous experience of Windows operating systems (word, excel, outlook etc) essential and any previous experience of Sage 200 useful although full training will be given.

The position is full-time and offers an attractive salary and benefit package to the successful applicant.

Please email your CV to Claire.wooldridge@plastichead.com stating which position you are applying for. Calls will not be accepted. No agencies.