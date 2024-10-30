Junior Marketing Manager

Core Mission of this role

You can expect to play a vital role within a small marketing team here at Key Production. We are the #1 in our industry – the biggest production house in Europe for physical music manufacture, working with an incredible range of clients and artists. You will be working on multiple projects at the same time with responsibility to meet deadlines and manage budgets. Expect to be immersed in this unique area of the music industry, to contribute your ideas and opinions, to learn fast and to be surrounded by great people who are passionate about what we do and why we do it.

Album Examples

Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Oasis, Enter Shikari, Ezra Collective, Raye, Idles, Aphex Twin, Snutts and many more!

Our Mission

With our knowledge and passion, we create unforgettable physical and audio experiences, striving to do so as sustainably as possible.



Our Behaviours

At Key Production, our core behaviours define the foundation of our workplace culture and guide our interactions with colleagues, clients, and stakeholders. We believe that embodying these behaviours not only enhances individual performance but also fosters collaboration and innovation. As a member of our team, you will be expected to demonstrate these core behaviours in your daily work, contributing to an inclusive and dynamic environment where everyone can thrive.

We are a Community:

- We have each other’s backs

- We care and are kind to each other

- We celebrate each other’s individuality and value fairness

- We know how to have fun and enjoy each other’s company

We are Driven:

- We wear our individual and collective creativity with pride

- We are ambitious for ourselves and for our business

- We strive to be best in class.

We go Above and Beyond:

- We approach work with a positive, can-do attitude

- We do what we say we will do

- We are free to find the best way to get the job done

We work Collaboratively:

- We share our wealth of knowledge internally and externally

- We are inquisitive and want to learn

- We trust each other.

- We spend our time making things better, not judging each other

We are Reliable:

- We approach situations with a calm, level head

- We learn and grow from our mistakes

- We solve problems to deliver the best outcomes for our customers



WHO YOU ARE

Confident communicator – you are happy to speak up and to be heard

You have an eye for creativity and the possibilities of a great idea

Plate spinner extraordinaire – you are organised, can prioritise and are totally reliable

You are passionate about the physical music industry and understand how it operates

Your attention to detail protects our work and the way our company is perceived

You are great at working collaboratively and selflessly to help our small team punch above its weight

SPECIFIC SKILLS / EXPERIENCE

3+ years’ experience in marketing in music or related industries

Understanding of how supply chain works within the music industry

Excellent grasp of social media, paid media and website metrics and best practices

Experience with A/B and multivariate creatives.

Experience with website analytics tools and working knowledge of ad serving tools

Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.

Confident user of, Google Analytics, CRM platforms, PowerPoint / Google suite excel

Management of analytical tools such as Google Analytics

WHAT WE GIVE YOU

25 days Pro-rated Annual Leave plus Bank Holidays

21 Hours Appointment time on top of annual leave to use for doctors, eye tests, dentist etc.

Hybrid Working

Income Protection Scheme

Life Assurance Scheme

Bupa Menopause Plan

Wellbeing – Access to Mental Health First Aiders

Healthshield – Employee Health and Wellbeing Benefit

Employee Assistance Programme

Competitive Pension Scheme

Enhanced Maternity/Paternity Pay

Cycle to Work Scheme/Season Ticket Loan/Electric Vehicle Scheme

Training and Upskilling

A Fun and Friendly Office Environment

We foster an environment that inspires you to take ownership, and puts fulfilment, happiness, and wellbeing on its priority list. The company is B-Corp certified and this year became an Employee-Owned Trust which means the successful candidate is a part owner of the company and invested in our collective success.

If you are passionate about marketing and eager to work in a fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you!

The above is not an exhaustive list of duties and you will be expected to perform different tasks as necessitated by your changing role within the group and the overall business objectives of the group.

Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.

Please email your cv and covering letter to: recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk