About Extreme Music



Formed in 1997, Extreme Music is renowned in the industry and around the world for its boundary-pushing

approach to production music. Its A-list roster has yielded diverse award-winning collections and includes

artists and composers such as Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, and Junkie

XL to name a few. Extreme Music is now part of Sony Music Publishing, the world’s leading music publisher.

About the Position:

Junior Mastering Engineer will play a key role within the audio team, working with the mastering engineer and

helping to ensure that all audio is checked, processed and edited to the highest standard.

What You’ll Do:

Work with the Audio Department to gather pre-masters

Check premasters for any issues such as clicks, pops, vocals in instrumentals etc.

Create 30 second edits using Pro Tools

Create clean versions of explicit tracks

Create custom edits requested by clients

Prepare Audio for 3rd party mastering services

Check albums which have come in fully mastered- this involves ensuring that there are no clicks/unwanted noise/top and tailing to be consistent with the rest of the catalogue.

Gathering & sending final masters to Post Production manager

Work with Post Production Manager to ensure masters are delivered in time for release.

Studio up-keep

Develop mastering skills and practices under guidance from mastering engineer

Master selected albums under guidance of mastering engineer

Who You Are:

Skill/ Experience:

Essential requirements

Excellent knowledge of audio file types/metadata/DAWs such as Pro Tools

Good knowledge of mastering hardware and software including compressors/EQ/MS

Processing/Limiting.

A wide interest in music for film and television. Experience of/or a good understanding of production music.

Detail-oriented with excellent project management and coordination skills.

Motivated self-starter with great time management skills and the ability to prioritise workload efficiently.

Desirable requirements

Communication



Fluent in English.

Ability to communicate in a courteous and professional manner.

Ability to escalate issues appropriately.

Teamwork & collaboration

Daily collaboration with Audio Department

Open-minded and motivated to recommend changes to processes and procedures where this would result in a more effective service.

Initiative & motivation

Flexible, effective, and enthusiastic approach to the role.

Performs duties and assigned tasks with a degree of independent accountability.

A proactive approach to all areas of responsibility and putting forward ideas to continually improve the organisation and performance of the division.

How to Apply

To apply for this fantastic opportunity, send your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your salary expectations

and telling us why you are the right person to join our team to recruitmentuk.smp@sonymusicpub.com

Please quote Ref: JME MW5 on your communication.

The closing date for applications is 10 May 2022

As an equal opportunity employer, Extreme Music (a division of Sony Music Publishing) is committed to

the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the

basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief,

gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from

a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join us.