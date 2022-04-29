About Extreme Music
Formed in 1997, Extreme Music is renowned in the industry and around the world for its boundary-pushing
approach to production music. Its A-list roster has yielded diverse award-winning collections and includes
artists and composers such as Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, and Junkie
XL to name a few. Extreme Music is now part of Sony Music Publishing, the world’s leading music publisher.
About the Position:
Junior Mastering Engineer will play a key role within the audio team, working with the mastering engineer and
helping to ensure that all audio is checked, processed and edited to the highest standard.
What You’ll Do:
- Work with the Audio Department to gather pre-masters
- Check premasters for any issues such as clicks, pops, vocals in instrumentals etc.
- Create 30 second edits using Pro Tools
- Create clean versions of explicit tracks
- Create custom edits requested by clients
- Prepare Audio for 3rd party mastering services
- Check albums which have come in fully mastered- this involves ensuring that there are no clicks/unwanted noise/top and tailing to be consistent with the rest of the catalogue.
- Gathering & sending final masters to Post Production manager
- Work with Post Production Manager to ensure masters are delivered in time for release.
- Studio up-keep
- Develop mastering skills and practices under guidance from mastering engineer
- Master selected albums under guidance of mastering engineer
Who You Are:
Skill/ Experience:
Essential requirements
- Excellent knowledge of audio file types/metadata/DAWs such as Pro Tools
- Good knowledge of mastering hardware and software including compressors/EQ/MS
- Processing/Limiting.
- A wide interest in music for film and television. Experience of/or a good understanding of production music.
- Detail-oriented with excellent project management and coordination skills.
- Motivated self-starter with great time management skills and the ability to prioritise workload efficiently.
Desirable requirements
Communication
Fluent in English.
Ability to communicate in a courteous and professional manner.
Ability to escalate issues appropriately.
Teamwork & collaboration
Daily collaboration with Audio Department
Open-minded and motivated to recommend changes to processes and procedures where this would result in a more effective service.
Initiative & motivation
Flexible, effective, and enthusiastic approach to the role.
Performs duties and assigned tasks with a degree of independent accountability.
A proactive approach to all areas of responsibility and putting forward ideas to continually improve the organisation and performance of the division.
How to Apply
To apply for this fantastic opportunity, send your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your salary expectations
and telling us why you are the right person to join our team to recruitmentuk.smp@sonymusicpub.com
Please quote Ref: JME MW5 on your communication.
The closing date for applications is 10 May 2022
As an equal opportunity employer, Extreme Music (a division of Sony Music Publishing) is committed to
the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the
basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief,
gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.
We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from
a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join us.