Fat Possum Records is seeking a Junior Product Manager to contribute to the expansion of its operations outside of North America.
The ideal candidate is passionate about Fat Possum’s diverse roster and brings a creative marketing approach to artist development.
JUNIOR PRODUCT MANAGER (UK/EU)
- Oversee day to day project management of developing acts, and assist on project management of established artists on the label and its affiliates in the UK/EU.
- Contribute to marketing brainstorms and assisting with the generation of creative marketing ideas.
- Work with the digital team on socials content and ways to drive audience growth.
- Coordinate UK & EU promo teams and schedules, disseminating relevant assets and timelines.
- Responsible for coordination of pre-orders and stock levels with distributors, webstore and warehouses.
- Assist in production and scheduling of physical and digital releases.
- Create and maintain marketing tools and one sheets, managing the timely distribution to internal and external parties.
- Assist with marketing budgeting and tracking process across all projects.
- Work closely with the label distributors on weekly calls, helping to identify retail/sales opportunities.
- Provide administrative support (ordering promo products, pulling reports and general office management).
REQUIREMENTS:
- 3 years previous experience in the music industry.
- Must have acute attention to detail and ability to efficiently multi task and prioritize.
- Highly organized and efficient with the ability to meet deadlines.
- Collaborative, team player able to form good relationships with colleagues and artists on the roster.
- Position requires excellent oral and written communication skills.
The position is based in our Dalston, London office and reports to the General Manager (UK/EU). Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.
Please send CVs to: jobs@fatpossum.com