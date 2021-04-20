Fat Possum Records is seeking a Junior Product Manager to contribute to the expansion of its operations outside of North America.

The ideal candidate is passionate about Fat Possum’s diverse roster and brings a creative marketing approach to artist development.

JUNIOR PRODUCT MANAGER (UK/EU)

Oversee day to day project management of developing acts, and assist on project management of established artists on the label and its affiliates in the UK/EU.

Contribute to marketing brainstorms and assisting with the generation of creative marketing ideas.

Work with the digital team on socials content and ways to drive audience growth.

Coordinate UK & EU promo teams and schedules, disseminating relevant assets and timelines.

Responsible for coordination of pre-orders and stock levels with distributors, webstore and warehouses.

Assist in production and scheduling of physical and digital releases.

Create and maintain marketing tools and one sheets, managing the timely distribution to internal and external parties.

Assist with marketing budgeting and tracking process across all projects.

Work closely with the label distributors on weekly calls, helping to identify retail/sales opportunities.

Provide administrative support (ordering promo products, pulling reports and general office management).

REQUIREMENTS:

3 years previous experience in the music industry.

Must have acute attention to detail and ability to efficiently multi task and prioritize.

Highly organized and efficient with the ability to meet deadlines.

Collaborative, team player able to form good relationships with colleagues and artists on the roster.

Position requires excellent oral and written communication skills.

The position is based in our Dalston, London office and reports to the General Manager (UK/EU). Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Please send CVs to: jobs@fatpossum.com