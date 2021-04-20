Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

JUNIOR PRODUCT MANAGER (UK/EU)




Position:
JUNIOR PRODUCT MANAGER (UK/EU)
Employer:
FAT POSSUM RECORDS
Category:
Product Manager
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Apr 20th 2021
FAT POSSUM RECORDS
APPLY

Fat Possum Records is seeking a Junior Product Manager to contribute to the expansion of its operations outside of North America.

The ideal candidate is passionate about Fat Possum’s diverse roster and brings a creative marketing approach to artist development. 

JUNIOR PRODUCT MANAGER (UK/EU)
  • Oversee day to day project management of developing acts, and assist on project management of established artists on the label and its affiliates in the UK/EU.
  • Contribute to marketing brainstorms and assisting with the generation of creative marketing ideas.
  • Work with the digital team on socials content and ways to drive audience growth.
  • Coordinate UK & EU promo teams and schedules, disseminating relevant assets and timelines.
  • Responsible for coordination of pre-orders and stock levels with distributors, webstore and warehouses.
  • Assist in production and scheduling of physical and digital releases.
  • Create and maintain marketing tools and one sheets, managing the timely distribution to internal and external parties.
  • Assist with marketing budgeting and tracking process across all projects.
  • Work closely with the label distributors on weekly calls, helping to identify retail/sales opportunities.
  • Provide administrative support (ordering promo products, pulling reports and general office management).
 REQUIREMENTS:
  • 3 years previous experience in the music industry.
  • Must have acute attention to detail and ability to efficiently multi task and prioritize.
  • Highly organized and efficient with the ability to meet deadlines.
  • Collaborative, team player able to form good relationships with colleagues and artists on the roster.
  • Position requires excellent oral and written communication skills.

The position is based in our Dalston, London office and reports to the General Manager (UK/EU). Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Please send CVs to: jobs@fatpossum.com

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021