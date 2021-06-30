Junior Production Account Manager

Background
Key Production offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions and project management in vinyl,
CD, DVD, Blu-ray, cassettes, print and bespoke packaging, working with unsigned artists,
independent and major record labels as well as media and corporate sectors. We work with
some of the biggest names in these industries and our network reaches across the globe.
With a rich 30-year history, what began as one person in a back-office in Camden has grown
to 60 people over 4 locations and is now Europe’s foremost Design and Manufacturing
Services Agency of its type. It’s a place where you are positively encouraged and supported
to learn and grow and where everyone’s efforts are recognised. Key Production has an
environment that inspires you to take ownership and puts fulfilment, happiness and
wellbeing on its priority list.
Job Summary
Working from either our London HQ, just a short distance from Kings Cross or our newly
acquired spacious Brighton base, you will join a well-established and diverse family of
Account Managers overseeing the manufacture of vinyl, CD, DVD, cassette and bespoke
packaging. Your new role will be to manage projects and tasks covering printing, pressing
and packing, from receipt of artwork through to delivery of the finished product. You will
work closely with your internal team and external suppliers to achieve the best results and
high standards required in a fast-moving and ever-changing environment.
Main Responsibilities
• Liaising with and managing relationships between clients, suppliers, potential
customers and in-house departments.
• Obtaining and issuing quotes from suppliers to clients.
• Processing orders - scheduling, prioritising, placing, chasing of all client orders.
• Coordinating distribution of finished stock.
• Meeting deadlines.
• Data entry of prices, invoicing and delivery notes.
• General admin relating to the job.
• Actively promoting sales, new products.
• Problem solving with both suppliers and customers.
To be considered for this role, you will be;
• An excellent communicator.
• Highly numerate.
• Commercially focused.
• Disciplined, organised and possess excellent time management skills.
• Solution oriented and flexible.
• Able to work under pressure within a fast-paced environment.
• A team player with a can-do attitude.
• Have a passion for music and physical product.
No prior experience is required although a passion for, and some knowledge of the music
Industry would benefit. The successful candidate will be trained on-site and provided with a
personal development plan.
Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race,
colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran
status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.