Junior Programme Manager - Music

An incredible opportunity for a creative thinker with exceptional administration skills to assist a hugely inspirational Innovation Manager at a legendary Music Company.

You will be responsible for project coordination across creative programmes and workshops, while working closely with internal creative and marketing teams to produce meaningful culture rich programmes and events across the business.

Based in Central London, the successful Junior Programme Manager will be exceptionally organised and used to meeting the demands of a fast-paced, enterprising, entertainment environment. On the pulse with the latest trends in music and digital the ideal candidate will have:

Fantastic communications and copywriting skills

Experience of producing detailed reports and creative research

A real passion for developing cultures and technologies within the music industry

Key features will include:

Supporting across all programmes, monitoring the process to ensure that everything is running smoothly

Working with the marketing team to create advertising pieces in aid of the programmes

Administrative tasks including organising board meetings, assisting with creating presentations and updated start-up spreadsheets

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this unique Junior Programme Manager opportunity, please apply now!