DreamTeam is a London-based boutique artist and label services company, established in 2019 in London by Jane Third and Vincent Clery-Melin. We work for independent artists and music companies to help them grow their business through a combination of audience development, business strategy and hands-on global marketing. Our client roster includes artists such as Jungle, Lily Allen, Tove Lo, Yung Lean, Matoma, bbno$, Shouse, and labels such as Mom+Pop Music, YEAR0001, and more.

We’re looking for a talented, creative and dynamic self starter to join our current team of four, to work very closely with our artist and manager clients.

You are most likely already working in the music industry in a similar or adjacent role, with some hands-on experience either in digital audience development at a music company, in client/label/project management, marketing or international at a label or artist services company, or any of the above in an artist management company. You have a great understanding of digital platforms such as socials, TikTok and community platforms. You have experience and understanding of the various sides of the music industry between artist management, the rights side of the business, the touring side of the business, and a solid grasp of artist marketing. You’re also always keen to keep up to date with music industry and tech developments.

This is a role for a self-starter in a start-up environment ; you need to be versatile, adaptable, eager to learn, and able to think on your feet. You also need to be highly organised and methodical, and your interpersonal skills must be excellent, as you will be working with different stakeholders such as artists, artist managers, distributors and label services companies. Skills such as graphic design, copywriting and video/asset editing a welcome bonus.

What will the junior project manager at DreamTeam do ?

Oversee timelines, marketing strategies and the execution of global or regional marketing plans for designated DreamTeam artist / label clients.

Liaise with all stakeholders - artist management (and/or label) team members as applicable, distributor/label services teams in multiple territories, 3rd party publicists and pluggers in multiple territories, external marketing teams, external DTC companies, merch companies, tour promoters / ticketing companies and more - to manage the flow of information, lead 3rd party teams’ efforts, and hold team members accountable for their deliverables.

Oversee (or from time to time directly manage) the delivery of the music, and the rollout of all assets for designated artist campaigns.

Oversee(or from time to time directly manage) with distribution partners the origination of digital and physical formats for designated artist releases.

Monitor campaign results and generate reports for DreamTeam management teams and clients.

Manage marketing budgets.

Audit our clients digital practices across all digital platforms, ecommerce, mailing lists, and make recommendations. Drive digital best practices for our clients’ artist management teams.

Conceive, review and direct social posting schedules for our clients active campaign phases.

Implement industry-leading digital marketing initiatives, and social media strategies to help achieve our clients’ goals, either directly or through sourcing and oversight of 3rd party partners.

Oversee digital advertising campaigns through our client’s digital advertising agencies.

Compile and analyse reports from all analytics sources available and present conclusions to our clients.

Build content strategies and if necessary source assets as required for social media and advertising campaigns.

Why us?