Junior Promoter




Position:
Junior Promoter
Employer:
Band on the Wall
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - Manchester
Salary:
£18,500
Date Posted:
Nov 17th 2021
Band on the Wall
Band on the Wall is seeking a dynamic, confident, enthusiastic self-starter who is ready to develop their career as a live music promoter, to join our programming team as the venue gears up for reopening in 2022 following a major expansion project.

The junior promoter will work with the Head of Programming to curate an exciting programme of world-class live music both at the venue and across the UK. The successful candidate will have a passion for music and demonstrable understanding of the live music sector.

