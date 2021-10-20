Band on the Wall is seeking a dynamic, confident, enthusiastic self-starter who is ready to develop their career as a live music promoter, to join our programming team as the venue gears up for reopening in 2022 following a major expansion project.
The junior promoter will work with the Head of Programming to curate an exciting programme of world-class live music both at the venue and across the UK. The successful candidate will have a passion for music and demonstrable understanding of the live music sector.