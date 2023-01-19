Junior Royalties Manager

Global Independent Music Company

Involved Group - Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep and partner labels

London UK (we are only accepting candidates from the UK for this role)

Salary: £30-35,000, depending on experience

Full time, permanent

Based in Bermondsey, the Involved Group includes the globally renowned and successful independent dance and electronic labels Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep and the recently announced new label Reflections. The label business also distributes and provides label services for a number of labels including Ophelia (Seven Lions), This Never Happened (Lane 8) and 17 Steps (Dusky).

Involved Group is also home to Involved Publishing, a progressive independent music publisher and home to some of the most cutting edge producers, writers and artists from around the world and Involved Management an artist management agency that specialises in developing the careers, stories and businesses of some of the most popular acts in electronic music.

Involved Group are looking for an experienced Royalties executive who is looking for their next move to join our growing Finance team.

Reporting to the Senior Royalties Manager, you will be involved in the preparation of recording artist royalty statements on a bi-annual basis, as well as collecting and processing sales reports. You will need to be comfortable in dealing with large amounts of data, obsessed with accuracy and knowledgeable about the calculations behind music royalty payments.

You will also be a team-player, looking to problem solve or improve what we do internally and for our clients. We welcome ideas to refine our processes and collaborate with the wider team. You will also answer queries from artists and writers, so excellent interpersonal skills when representing Involved Group are a must!

In return, Involved Group offers generous company benefits, training subsidies and career growth for the right candidate.

We’re a passionate and dedicated team undergoing company expansion and growth – this is an exciting time to join our leading independent record labels for the next chapter.

Responsibilities

Ensure the smooth day-to-day operation of the royalties function

Maintaining all databases to the highest standard and detail

Providing key analysis on global territories and revenue streams

Offer measures to improve systems, processes and ensure procedures are efficient

Working closely with the Senior Royalties Manager on ad-hoc projects

Liaising with other departments to ensure accuracy of royalty reporting

Required Experience

1-3 years experience with the production of recording royalty statements, dealing with large amounts of data and databases

Experience with royalty accounting software and working in a multi-currency environment

Ability to liaise in a professional manner with our artists, writers and wider team

Experience in a similar role in music, sport, media or similar industry essential

Strong Excel skills essential

Any accounting or finance qualifications would be an advantage

Understanding of international withholding tax would be an advantage

About you

You love to keep abreast of global royalty practices, trends and news

You enjoy working within a team of music lovers

You relish the opportunity to work with artists and their management teams

You love to problem solve and enjoy tight deadlines

You love being highly organised and all over the details

Company Benefits

Competitive salary and profit share participation (paid three times per year);

Minimum 20 days annual leave which increases with service, plus three days between Christmas & New Year;

A creative, fun and sociable office environment;

Gympass Silver membership;

Premium subscription to CALM and Strava along with many other health apps;

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP);

Access to our UK events and shows;

Cycle to work scheme;

Season ticket loan;

Excellent development opportunities;

Flexible working opportunities.

Participation in our local community charity initiatives

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date Tuesday 7th February, 2023



If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.