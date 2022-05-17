Department: Finance
Function: Royalty Accounting
Job Title: Junior Royalty Administrator
Reporting to: Royalty Accounting Manager
Core Contribution
- Administer royalty income on behalf of Wise Music Group UK & affiliated companies
Key Responsibilities
- Load incoming royalty data into iMaestro (in-house processing system)
- Process royalty data accurately and expeditiously
- Liaise with copyright departments to maintain song data
- Maintain client contact information
- Assist with client payments
Skills and Behavioural requirements
- Database experience
- Numerate / good financial awareness
- Attention to detail and high level of accuracy
- Able to prioritise and manage workload to ensure deadlines are met
- Enthusiastic and proactive
- Professional and discreet
Other
- 35 hours per week / part-time options available
Interviews will be held week commencing 6th June