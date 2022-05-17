Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Junior Royalty Administrator




Position:
Junior Royalty Administrator
Employer:
Wise Music Group
Category:
Royalties/Finance
Location:
London
Salary:
£23-30k dependent on experience
Date Posted:
May 17th 2022
Wise Music Group
APPLY

Department: Finance 

Function: Royalty Accounting 

Job Title: Junior Royalty Administrator 

Reporting to: Royalty Accounting Manager

 

___________________________________________________________

 

Core Contribution

  • Administer royalty income on behalf of Wise Music Group UK & affiliated companies

 

Key Responsibilities

  • Load incoming royalty data into iMaestro (in-house processing system)
  • Process royalty data accurately and expeditiously
  • Liaise with copyright departments to maintain song data
  • Maintain client contact information 
  • Assist with client payments

 

Skills and Behavioural requirements

  • Database experience
  • Numerate / good financial awareness
  • Attention to detail and high level of accuracy
  • Able to prioritise and manage workload to ensure deadlines are met
  • Enthusiastic and proactive
  • Professional and discreet

 

Other

  • 35 hours per week / part-time options available 

 

Interviews will be held week commencing 6th June

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022