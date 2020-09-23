LABEL AND PROMOTIONS MANAGER - Classics and Jazz

Reporting to: Head of Classics and Jazz (with a dotted line into Head of Label Management for operational tasks within the Label Management team)

Location: Bevington Path, London SW1 3PW

Closing date for applications: 9th October 2020

What we do

[PIAS] champions and supports the best independent music in the world across our unrivalled international network. Established in 1982, we operate 16 global offices – all leveraging local relationships to influence local gatekeepers.

The role

[PIAS] Artist & Label Services is appointing a Classical Label and Promotions Manager to join the UK - Classics and Jazz team. With a particular passion for the Classical area of the business, the role will be working across sales & marketing, press & promotion and distribution, so requires a broad understanding of the challenges faced in today’s market. We are looking for a Classical specialist. It would be an advantage in this role to have a knowledge of Jazz as well.

As Classical Label and Promotions Manager, you will have a roster of labels and media relationships, for whom you will be the main day to day contact , working across all matters relating to the release’s press & promotion and liaising with sales, manufacturing, production and distribution teams to generally give the best advice in all areas as required.

Key responsibilities will include:

Working in tandem with our labels and sales teams to ensure effective scheduling of all releases

Overseeing the release process

Working in tandem with label and sales to provide best advice on release formatting

Providing advice to the label and liaison with [PIAS] production team on release manufacturing

Pricing / campaigns – demonstrating market knowledge to provide best advice on pricing for new release and back catalogue

Retail marketing – working in conjunction with sales and label to provide best possible retail profile

Working closely with label throughout a campaign to offer best practice on digital sales strategy including streaming services and YouTube

Stock management for labels and providing manufacturing quantities (where required)

Making best use of [PIAS] internal reporting/ B2B systems to provide analysis for labels and internal staff

Actively promoting and publicising all Classical releases (and artists) primarily (but not exclusively) for our harmonia mundi label, Sancho Panza Recordings and also for those of certain third party distributed labels

Sending out new release information monthly for review (by e-list)

Ensuring distribution and most effective use of new release promotional materials

Organising interviews for artists wherever possible. To find resources for this and provide background information beforehand.

Ensuring key music critics attend and support concerts as much as possible.

Writing press releases when necessary and collaborating wherever possible with press representatives from concert halls, tour organisers and agents.

Making new contacts, looking for new places to publicise artists/releases. Devising and implementing new initiatives to generate publicity.

Writing monthly newsletter and sending to subscribers.

Maintaining press database and coverage list.

Skills and Experience

A passion for Classical and a good understanding of both the repertoire and the music market.

Outstanding communications skills.

Ability to multitask in a fast-paced work environment whilst producing excellent results.

Needs to be productive, organized and problem solution orientated, demonstrating good decision-making skills

Must have a comprehensive pool of contacts at print and digital media and be able to maintain strong relationships with key writers and editors.

Must maintain discretion and confidentiality.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel

Team first mentality

[PIAS] is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favourably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.