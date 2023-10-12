Your site will load in 16 seconds
Label Manager / A&R Scout (UK)




Position:
Label Manager / A&R Scout (UK)
Employer:
Ameritz Music Ltd
Category:
Music
Location:
Hybrid working model/ Warrington
Salary:
£40k (subject to contract)
Date Posted:
Oct 12th 2023
Ameritz Music Ltd
Are you looking for a new challenge and wanting to help guide an already successful independent music label in expanding it’s roster?

We’re in search of a dedicated A&R Scout to become a valuable part of our team and be part of the launch of an exciting new project within Ameritz

You will represent a core roster of Ameritz existing artist’ and label clients, as well as discovering unsigned artists and working with them on releasing new music.

The A&R Scout will report directly to the General Manager 

DAY TO DAY

  • Seeking talent by targeting new and established artists
  • Manage our existing roster of artists
  • Provide technical and creative feedback on music
  • Utilise our existing creative network of producers, composers, vocalists and engineers to create new recordings
  • Attend label / artist shows and industry networking events
  • Compile and present monthly reports, providing in-depth analysis of your activities and achievements to the General Manager and Managing Director.
  • Liaise with other members of the team that are office based.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS TO INCLUDE

  • The ability to listen to music and provide a critical opinion
  • Proven track record of success in A&R including specific artist achievements.
  • Knowledgeable: Thorough understanding of the digital distribution supply chain.
  • Organised: You are a multitasker where time management and prioritisation are second nature. You meet deadlines and your attention to detail is second to none.
  • Reliable: With hybrid working, you need to be trusted to get the job done and work professionally without supervision.
  • Communication: Excellent interpersonal and English communication skills

Qualifications 

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in the Music Industry, preferably in an A&R role 
  • Strong knowledge of a wide range of musical genres and industry trends 
  • Excellent communication, negotiation, and real world networking skills 
  •  Experience with artist development and career planning (online, physical, radio and touring) 
  •  Experience with music production and recording 
  •  Passionate about music and dedicated to discovering and promoting new talent

Please apply by email and include details of: 

  • CV
  • Short covering letter saying why you would be suitable for the role
  • Your address, email address and telephone number 
  • Full details of previous music industry experience (3 years minimum) 

We appreciate your time and look forward to hearing from you.

 

