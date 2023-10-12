Label Manager / A&R Scout (UK)

Are you looking for a new challenge and wanting to help guide an already successful independent music label in expanding it’s roster?

We’re in search of a dedicated A&R Scout to become a valuable part of our team and be part of the launch of an exciting new project within Ameritz

You will represent a core roster of Ameritz existing artist’ and label clients, as well as discovering unsigned artists and working with them on releasing new music.

The A&R Scout will report directly to the General Manager

DAY TO DAY

Seeking talent by targeting new and established artists

Manage our existing roster of artists

Provide technical and creative feedback on music

Utilise our existing creative network of producers, composers, vocalists and engineers to create new recordings

Attend label / artist shows and industry networking events

Compile and present monthly reports, providing in-depth analysis of your activities and achievements to the General Manager and Managing Director.

Liaise with other members of the team that are office based.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS TO INCLUDE

The ability to listen to music and provide a critical opinion

Proven track record of success in A&R including specific artist achievements.

Knowledgeable: Thorough understanding of the digital distribution supply chain.

Organised: You are a multitasker where time management and prioritisation are second nature. You meet deadlines and your attention to detail is second to none.

Reliable: With hybrid working, you need to be trusted to get the job done and work professionally without supervision.

Communication: Excellent interpersonal and English communication skills

Qualifications

Minimum of 3 years of experience in the Music Industry, preferably in an A&R role

Strong knowledge of a wide range of musical genres and industry trends

Excellent communication, negotiation, and real world networking skills

Experience with artist development and career planning (online, physical, radio and touring)

Experience with music production and recording

Passionate about music and dedicated to discovering and promoting new talent

Please apply by email and include details of:

CV

Short covering letter saying why you would be suitable for the role

Your address, email address and telephone number

Full details of previous music industry experience (3 years minimum)

We appreciate your time and look forward to hearing from you.