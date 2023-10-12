Label Manager / A&R Scout (UK)

Are you looking for a new challenge and wanting to help guide an already successful independent music label in expanding it’s roster?
We’re in search of a dedicated A&R Scout to become a valuable part of our team and be part of the launch of an exciting new project within Ameritz
You will represent a core roster of Ameritz existing artist’ and label clients, as well as discovering unsigned artists and working with them on releasing new music.
The A&R Scout will report directly to the General Manager
DAY TO DAY
- Seeking talent by targeting new and established artists
- Manage our existing roster of artists
- Provide technical and creative feedback on music
- Utilise our existing creative network of producers, composers, vocalists and engineers to create new recordings
- Attend label / artist shows and industry networking events
- Compile and present monthly reports, providing in-depth analysis of your activities and achievements to the General Manager and Managing Director.
- Liaise with other members of the team that are office based.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS TO INCLUDE
- The ability to listen to music and provide a critical opinion
- Proven track record of success in A&R including specific artist achievements.
- Knowledgeable: Thorough understanding of the digital distribution supply chain.
- Organised: You are a multitasker where time management and prioritisation are second nature. You meet deadlines and your attention to detail is second to none.
- Reliable: With hybrid working, you need to be trusted to get the job done and work professionally without supervision.
- Communication: Excellent interpersonal and English communication skills
Qualifications
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in the Music Industry, preferably in an A&R role
- Strong knowledge of a wide range of musical genres and industry trends
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and real world networking skills
- Experience with artist development and career planning (online, physical, radio and touring)
- Experience with music production and recording
- Passionate about music and dedicated to discovering and promoting new talent
Please apply by email and include details of:
- CV
- Short covering letter saying why you would be suitable for the role
- Your address, email address and telephone number
- Full details of previous music industry experience (3 years minimum)
We appreciate your time and look forward to hearing from you.