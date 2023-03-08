Label Manager (up to 12 months maternity cover)

Label Manager - Reflections

Full-Time (up to 12 months Maternity Cover, starting mid-April)

Involved Group is looking for a Label Manager to head up our new record label Reflections that releases downtempo, ambient and alternative music working with our global roster of producers and composers including Above & Beyond, Yotto, Jessie Marcella, Mark Barrott and Cephas Azariah.

As label manager, you will be responsible for the organisation and growth of our new label brand. You will be passionate about downtempo and ambient music, and have a clear track record of managing successful global release campaigns. You should have a deep understanding of YouTube and playlist networks, and proactively find creative and innovative ways to promote music and expand the label’s reach.

Who are we?

Home of Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep, Involved was founded by Above & Beyond and James Grant nearly 20 years ago and represents a group of companies including Involved Management and Involved Publishing. Today, we’re a team of over 50 people across London and Los Angeles. Independent to the core, we love developing new musical talent and creating world-beating live events. We’re a close-knit, diverse family who enjoy experiencing music together. No matter what your background is, if you have a demonstrated passion for electronic music and an entrepreneurial spirit, we want to hear from you.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with label departments, artists and managers to effectively plan and execute successful release campaigns

Coordinate the release schedule, oversee single, compilation and album projects

Brief and coordinate artwork and content for releases, ensuring deadlines are hit

Coordinate with third party press, promotion, international and marketing teams (when applicable)

Manage release budgets and forecasts, with quarterly reporting to relevant stakeholders and directors

Coordinate with in-house distribution, radio and streaming teams to ensure they have all necessary assets, promotional materials and pitching information

Develop and implement growth strategies for the label brand, to include DSPs, socials, press, radio and wider brand visibility

Oversee the bigger picture, ensuring all elements of a campaign are working together

Oversee and execute physical production and distribution

Lead artist communications and reporting, building a strong relationship with key artists and management teams

Coordinate any label events and livestreams

Look for new, innovative ways to market and promote our artists, releases, and label

Collaborate and line manage the label assistant

About You

Demonstrable experience working and hustling within electronic / indie music (preferably in a label management or product management role)

A clear track record in managing successful global release campaigns

Passionate about all things downtempo, ambient, chillout, neo-classical or experimental

A strong understanding and awareness of Anjunadeep and the Involved labels

A keen eye for detail, and knack for organisation and systems

An deep understanding of current trends within the streaming and digital landscape

Ability to think outside the box, with a passion for creative marketing and promotion

A confident and persuasive communicator

Proactive and intuitive

Ability to manage multiple long-lead projects concurrently

Excellent relationship building and networking skills

Company Benefits

Competitive salary and profit share participation (paid three times per year);

Minimum 20 days annual leave which increases with service, plus three days between Christmas & New Year;

A creative, fun and sociable office environment;

Gympass Silver membership;

Premium subscription to CALM and Strava along with many other health apps;

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP);

Access to our UK events and shows;

Cycle to work scheme;

Season ticket loan;

Excellent development opportunities;

Flexible working opportunities.

Participation in our local community charity initiatives

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date Wednesday 29th March, 2023 (we reserve the right to close this role sooner if we have enough applicants)



If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.