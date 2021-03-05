3tone Records Ltd is an independent label based in central Bristol, with a growing roster of genre-spanning artists. 3tone Records is part of the wider 3tone group which encompasses digital distribution, artist management, publishing and more, run by a team with more than 50 years of combined industry experience.

We’re looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Label Manager to join our growing team in Bristol. The role will oversee all departments at 3tone Records and manage the releases of our priority artists on our 3tone Music distribution platform.

Permanent, full time (37.5 hours, 10-6pm, Monday – Friday)

28 days holiday including bank holidays

Office based with some home working

Salary £30-50k depending on experience

Job Duties

Overseeing the production, distribution and any other third party teams’ activities in relation to a release at 3tone Records.

Managing all priority artists on our 3tone Music distribution platform, overseeing their release strategy, marketing and timelines.

Working closely with our 3tone Music operations team who are based out of Liverpool, to ensure all relevant administration is completed for our priority artists.

Overseeing all internal departments (Marketing, Creative, A&R, Artist & Label Services) to ensure releases are delivered on time, within budget and to the 3tone standard.

Develop, maintain and circulate the label release schedule.

Working closely with Marketing to set realistic timelines and budgets for each release.

Working closely with Marketing and Creative to plan creative assets and social content, ensuring these are delivered on time and to a 3tone standard.

Working closely with Artist & Label Services to ensure DSPs and streaming platforms are kept updated on campaigns and future releases.

Initiate and chair internal label planning meetings.

Co-ordinate promo schedules, tours and other events relating to 3tone Records.

Updating artist management on all aspects of the release schedule, marketing and promotional activity.

Utilising 3tone’s analytics tools and platforms to analyse performance of releases, providing insight to Directors.

Keeping up to date with competitor activity and trends within the market, ensuring 3tone is always ahead of the curve.

Required skills/qualities

Passionate about music with a minimum of 1-2 years music industry experience within a progressive label or distributor.

An understanding of working with independent labels, artists and management.

Good digital knowledge of this space, including social media, digital marketing, music retail and analytics.

An understanding of digital music distribution, supply chain and DSP processes.

A natural people person with strong communication skills.

Thrives under pressure with proven ability of working to tight deadlines.

A proven passion for artist development and independent music.

Good organisational skills with the ability to multi-task.

Enthusiastic and hands-on, with the ability to initiate tasks and follow them through to completion.

Ability to adapt approach to suit an ever-expanding roster of artists and growing client base.

Bachelor’s degree in related field preferred.

Please note this job description is a guide to the key duties this role will entail but should not be seen as an exhaustive list. 3tone Ltd is a growing business, which means this role will need to adapt and change to meet the demands of the company.

3tone Ltd is committed to creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce. We encourage applications from all backgrounds, and are committed to building a team that is full of diverse skills, experiences and abilities. We actively encourage BAME and disabled applicants and value the positive impact that difference has on our teams.

To apply, please put the job title in the subject line and email a CV and covering letter to: apply@3tone.co.uk