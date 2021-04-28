Label Manager - Anjunadeep (New Label)

Full-Time Permanent

Location: Remote / Bermondsey, London UK

Salary: Competitive, DOE







Anjunadeep / Involved Group is looking for a Label Manager to head up a new record label releasing downtempo, ambient and alternative music.

As label manager, you will be responsible for the organisation and growth of our new label brand. You will be passionate about downtempo and ambient music, and have a clear track record of managing successful global release campaigns. You should have a deep understanding of YouTube and playlist networks, and proactively find creative and innovative ways to promote music and expand the label’s reach.

Who are we?

Home of Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep, Involved was founded by Above & Beyond and James Grant nearly 20 years ago and represents a group of companies including Involved Management and Involved Publishing. Today, we’re a team of over 50 people across London and Los Angeles. Independent to the core, we love developing new musical talent and creating world-beating live events. We’re a close-knit, diverse family who enjoy experiencing music together. No matter what your background is, if you have a demonstrated passion for electronic music and an entrepreneurial spirit, we want to hear from you.







Key Responsibilities:

Work with label departments, artists and managers to effectively plan and execute successful release campaigns

Coordinate the release schedule, oversee single, compilation and album projects

Brief and coordinate artwork and content for releases, ensuring deadlines are hit

Coordinate with third party press, promotion, international and marketing teams (when applicable)

Manage release budgets and forecasts, with quarterly reporting to relevant stakeholders and directors

Coordinate with in-house distribution, radio and streaming teams to ensure they have all necessary assets, promotional materials and pitching information

Develop and implement growth strategies for the label brand, to include DSPs, socials, press, radio and wider brand visibility

Oversee the bigger picture, ensuring all elements of a campaign are working together

Oversee and execute physical production and distribution

Lead artist communications and reporting, building a strong relationship with key artists and management teams

Coordinate any label events and livestreams

Look for new, innovative ways to market and promote our artists, releases, and label

About You

Demonstrable experience working and hustling within electronic / indie music (preferably in a label management or product management role)

A clear track record in managing successful global release campaigns

Passionate about all things downtempo, ambient, chillout, neo-classical or experimental

A strong understanding and awareness of Anjunadeep and the Involved labels

A keen eye for detail, and knack for organisation and systems

An deep understanding of current trends within the streaming and digital landscape

Ability to think outside the box, with a passion for creative marketing and promotion

A confident and persuasive communicator

Proactive and intuitive

Ability to manage multiple long-lead projects concurrently

Excellent relationship building and networking skills

A team player who leads by example, willing to get their hands dirty to push a project to the finish line







Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date 14th May, 2021

If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.