Label Manager

Job Summary
The applicant will be responsible for organising and scheduling all digital and vinyl releases on a well respected Central London based dance label with the role including co-ordinating artwork, marketing, production, promotion, social media, video, design and distribution. We are a small team of music lovers and are looking for a like-minded individual with a good knowledge of dance music and ideally experience working at record label in some capacity. The candidate needs to be a team player who is prepared to muck in with jobs both big and small.
This is a full-time, permanent role.
What you will be doing:
- Co-ordinating releases, manufacture & delivery of all physical products, creating Music Metadata and managing digital assets
- Gathering streaming data, compiling sales reports and presentations
- Liaise with in house designer and support with creating assets for DSPs
- Managing artist DSP profiles
- Update and maintain the labels catalogue on database
- Ability to plan, prioritise and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Liaising with artists
- Ensuring all releases are properly registered with PRS, MCPS, PPL
- Work independently with the ability to learn quickly and to deadlines
- Creative input in the planning of releases and optimising content for DSPs
- Updating products to various online platforms as well as shipping direct sales
Requirements
Necessary
- Comfortable creating assets using Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator including videos
- An understanding of how music platforms work
- Interest in the music industry landscape
- Good knowledge of House, Disco and Soul Music
- Experience using Excel
Desired
- Entry-level experience in the music industry: Music label or music distribution
- Experience creating music metadata