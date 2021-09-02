Label Manager

Your site will load in 16 seconds
Job Summary

The applicant will be responsible for organising and scheduling all digital and vinyl releases on a well respected Central London based dance label with the role including co-ordinating artwork, marketing, production, promotion, social media, video, design and distribution. We are a small team of music lovers and are looking for a like-minded individual with a good knowledge of dance music and ideally experience working at record label in some capacity. The candidate needs to be a team player who is prepared to muck in with jobs both big and small.

This is a full-time, permanent role.

What you will be doing:

  • Co-ordinating releases, manufacture & delivery of all physical products, creating Music Metadata and managing digital assets
  • Gathering streaming data, compiling sales reports and presentations
  • Liaise with in house designer and support with creating assets for DSPs
  • Managing artist DSP profiles
  • Update and maintain the labels catalogue on database
  • Ability to plan, prioritise and manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Liaising with artists
  • Ensuring all releases are properly registered with PRS, MCPS, PPL
  • Work independently with the ability to learn quickly and to deadlines
  • Creative input in the planning of releases and optimising content for DSPs
  • Updating products to various online platforms as well as shipping direct sales

Requirements

Necessary

  • Comfortable creating assets using Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator including videos
  • An understanding of how music platforms work
  • Interest in the music industry landscape
  • Good knowledge of House, Disco and Soul Music
  • Experience using Excel

Desired

  • Entry-level experience in the music industry: Music label or music distribution
  • Experience creating music metadata
