Label Manager

Job Summary

The applicant will be responsible for organising and scheduling all digital and vinyl releases on a well respected Central London based dance label with the role including co-ordinating artwork, marketing, production, promotion, social media, video, design and distribution. We are a small team of music lovers and are looking for a like-minded individual with a good knowledge of dance music and ideally experience working at record label in some capacity. The candidate needs to be a team player who is prepared to muck in with jobs both big and small.

This is a full-time, permanent role.

What you will be doing:

Co-ordinating releases, manufacture & delivery of all physical products, creating Music Metadata and managing digital assets

Gathering streaming data, compiling sales reports and presentations

Liaise with in house designer and support with creating assets for DSPs

Managing artist DSP profiles

Update and maintain the labels catalogue on database

Ability to plan, prioritise and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Liaising with artists

Ensuring all releases are properly registered with PRS, MCPS, PPL

Work independently with the ability to learn quickly and to deadlines

Creative input in the planning of releases and optimising content for DSPs

Updating products to various online platforms as well as shipping direct sales

Requirements

Necessary

Comfortable creating assets using Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator including videos

An understanding of how music platforms work

Interest in the music industry landscape

Good knowledge of House, Disco and Soul Music

Experience using Excel

Desired