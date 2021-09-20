Label Manager

The applicant will be responsible for organising and scheduling all digital and vinyl releases, with the role including procuring, co-ordinating and overlooking artwork, digital marketing and promotion, PR, music production, monitoring all social media assets, DSP pushing, play-listing services, music video, design and distribution for a global artist campaign.

The candidate needs to be a team player who is prepared to muck in with jobs both big and small. Switched on a daily basis across all areas and finding new and innovative ways to push the labels interests forward. This is a full-time, permanent role.

We are looking for someone with an in-depth knowledge of the music industry and firm commitment, knowledge and the contacts to break the artist into the market. We are looking for someone who is willing to use their life experience to further the label’s interests and will get their hands as dirty as required to achieve the necessary outcomes and goals. The right reimbursement is there for the highest quality candidate.

What you will be doing:

Co-ordinating releases with all distributors, creating Music Metadata and managing digital assets.

Procuring , coordinating and monitoring the best DSP pushing and play-listing services through your knowledge of the music industry and endevoring to push the release to the market in the largest and best way possible.

Gathering streaming data, compiling sales reports and presentations

Liaise with art designers and support with creating assets for DSPs

Managing artist DSP profiles

Update and maintain the labels catalogue on database

Update and maintain the artist website

Ability to plan, prioritise and manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet scheduled timeline

Ensuring all releases are properly registered with PRS/PPL and all technical/legal requirements.

Work independently with the ability to learn quickly and to meet deadlines.

Creative input in the planning of releases and optimising content for DSPs

Daily with liaising all digital media and PR/radio teams globally such as in France, UK, US and Switzerland or GSA region to strategise and get optimal deliverables.

Looking for a high quality A&R team and top tier music producers, and video directors through your previous work experience and knowledge to ensure high quality productions and producers/talent is sourced for projects on hand.

Ensuring budgets and timelines are met, and negotiating on behalf of the label to procure the best results at optimal prices.

Requirements

Interest in the music industry landscape

Good knowledge of pop/rock music

Experience using Excel

Past experience in music industry of at least 10 years

Annual Salary

Anywhere between 70-120K depending on range of experience. A Bonus is also open for discussion.

Applications should be send to: Radhika Oswal and Vasundhara Oswal

on vasundharaoswal@gmail.com and rposw@osw.global