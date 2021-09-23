Lane 8's record label This Never Happened is looking for a label manager to help take its rapid growth to the next stage.

In just over five years, This Never Happened has become one of the hottest labels in melodic house. Releasing two albums from label boss Lane 8, TNH has amassed over 500 million streams across its catalogue, risen up as the most playlisted label on Sirius Chill and become a regular across all key streaming playlists. Developing a close knit label family and distinctive sound, TNH has nurtured rising stars such as Jerro, EMBRZ and Massane, releasing albums from each, as well as energising the career of industry legends Sultan + Shepard - who released the stunning 'Something, Everything' LP on the label earlier this year.

TNH is run in partnership with Involved Group. With offices in London and Los Angeles, Involved Group is home to globally renowned record labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep, as well as an artist management division - Involved Management - whose roster includes talents such as Seven Lions, Dusky, Lane 8 and Spencer Brown. You will plug into one of the most dynamic and respected label teams in electronic music, taking responsibility for the growth and coordination of TNH. You will be proactive on coming up with creative ways to develop the label profile and help build a label family in the truest sense.

Key responsibilities:

- Coordinate the scheduling, marketing, distribution and promotion of all releases on This Never Happened

- Brief and coordinate artwork and content for releases, ensuring release deadlines are hit

- Coordinate with third party press, promotion and marketing teams (when applicable)

- Manage release budgets and forecasts for all releases, communicating to relevant stakeholders and directors

- Coordinate with in-house distribution and streaming teams to ensure they have all necessary assets, promotional material and pitching information

- Maintain online and social presence for labels, and develop over arching promotion and growth plans

- Oversee and execute physical production where necessary

- Proactively raise profile of the label at every opportunity, developing growth plans for the label and its presence

- Lead on A&R, artist development and artist communications, building a family vibe with the core roster wherever possible

- Coordinate any label tours and events

- Manage all associated release administration including generating ISRC codes, label copy and metadata, delivering said materials to all relevant bodies and rights management.

About you:

- Experience working and hustling within electronic music

- Passionate about melodic bass music

- An eye for detail and a passion for organisation and systems

- An awareness of current trends within the record label space, and a passion for marketing and promotion within an ever moving landscape

- A confident and dynamic communicator, who acts proactively rather than reactively

- A team player who gets their hands dirty and leads by example

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date: Monday 1st November, 2021

If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.