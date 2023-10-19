Label & Marketing Assistant

Palm Projects provide services to record labels and artists alike, enabling them to maximise the potential of their music, while retaining their master rights.

Our team provide a wealth of experience across marketing, strategy, A&R, creative commissioning, sales and distribution via ADA.

We are extremely passionate about artists seeing the true value of their copyright, while achieving global recognition for their work and we are evangelical about helping build sustainable careers for artists.

Recent article for more info - https://www.musicweek.com/labels/read/inside-producer-dj-sonny-fodera-s-self-released-top-10-breakthrough-with-dance-smash-asking/088662

We are seeking a label assistant to support the label manager in daily tasks. This role primarily involves administrative and digital marketing responsibilities. The ideal candidate must be highly organized, able to meet deadlines and objectives, and work efficiently within a fast-paced release schedule.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Assisting in all aspects of the business, including distribution, marketing, publishing, and more.

Managing the upload and administration of the digital catalogue.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date metadata in our catalogue systems

Updating and maintaining catalogue on the internal database.

Supporting distribution and direct-to-consumer sales.

Assisting the label manager with a variety of projects from traditional single campaigns, to live shows, content shoots and administration.

Collate and send stats, streaming data and updates for priority releases & internal weekly label & artist report

Assisting with distribution delivery, including creating sales notes and label copy with guidance from the label manager.

Provide administrative support for marketing, including sending out promotional materials and requesting/sending assets

Developing copy and content ideas for the label's social media channels, and executing and scheduling approved ideas.

Generating promotional links for audio and visual assets

Organizing and filing assets within our cloud-sharing services.

Inputting data into our release schedule

Collaborating with the in-house designer and content creators to create release assets.

Analyzing and sharing weekly sales information, identifying trends, and reporting to the label manager.

Uploading videos and audio to YouTube and SoundCloud, optimizing them for the platforms

Providing creative input and managing the playlist network for each labels/artists.

Managing social media for the label's brands.

REQUIREMENTS