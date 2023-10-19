Label & Marketing Assistant

Palm Projects provide services to record labels and artists alike, enabling them to maximise the potential of their music, while retaining their master rights.
Our team provide a wealth of experience across marketing, strategy, A&R, creative commissioning, sales and distribution via ADA.
We are extremely passionate about artists seeing the true value of their copyright, while achieving global recognition for their work and we are evangelical about helping build sustainable careers for artists.
Recent article for more info - https://www.musicweek.com/labels/read/inside-producer-dj-sonny-fodera-s-self-released-top-10-breakthrough-with-dance-smash-asking/088662
We are seeking a label assistant to support the label manager in daily tasks. This role primarily involves administrative and digital marketing responsibilities. The ideal candidate must be highly organized, able to meet deadlines and objectives, and work efficiently within a fast-paced release schedule.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Assisting in all aspects of the business, including distribution, marketing, publishing, and more.
- Managing the upload and administration of the digital catalogue.
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date metadata in our catalogue systems
- Updating and maintaining catalogue on the internal database.
- Supporting distribution and direct-to-consumer sales.
- Assisting the label manager with a variety of projects from traditional single campaigns, to live shows, content shoots and administration.
- Collate and send stats, streaming data and updates for priority releases & internal weekly label & artist report
- Assisting with distribution delivery, including creating sales notes and label copy with guidance from the label manager.
- Provide administrative support for marketing, including sending out promotional materials and requesting/sending assets
- Developing copy and content ideas for the label's social media channels, and executing and scheduling approved ideas.
- Generating promotional links for audio and visual assets
- Organizing and filing assets within our cloud-sharing services.
- Inputting data into our release schedule
- Collaborating with the in-house designer and content creators to create release assets.
- Analyzing and sharing weekly sales information, identifying trends, and reporting to the label manager.
- Uploading videos and audio to YouTube and SoundCloud, optimizing them for the platforms
- Providing creative input and managing the playlist network for each labels/artists.
- Managing social media for the label's brands.
REQUIREMENTS
- The candidate must be based in or willing to move to London for an office-based role.
- Prior experience in a music-related role or a strong passion for working in a creative music industry environment.
- Creative and imaginative approach to the role, with the ability to turn ideas into tangible and effective results.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office.Google Drive, Dropbox, and other software is a plus.
- Experience in Capcut or Adobe After Effects for video editing is a plus.
- Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop for photo editing is a plus.
- Ability to adapt to changing responsibilities and a drive to succeed in new challenges.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Meticulous attention to detail and a creative problem-solving approach.
- Proven organisation skills, with the ability to multitask.
- A passion for music and an independent ethos.
- Familiarity with key artists, record labels in the electronic music industry.
- Highly organized with a detail-oriented mindset in a fast-paced environment.
- Be up to date with the latest social media trends, companies and applications
- Proactive attitude and ability to independently solve challenges.
- Excellent communication and time management skills.