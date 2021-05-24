Lecturer in Commercial Music (2 posts)

Ayr Campus

1 x Full time 1.0 FTE/35 hrs per week

1 x Part time 0.5 FTE/17.5 hrs per week

In 2021, the School of Business and Creative Industries is continuing to make a significant investment in academic posts to support its strategic development and to help further position the School as a key player locally, nationally and internationally. As part of this investment, an exciting opportunity has arisen for two Lecturing posts to join the Music subject area; one is full-time, the other a 0.5 fractional post.

You will typically hold a postgraduate qualification in a relevant area or equivalent, significant creative industry experience. Ideally you will be qualified to PhD level, (or working towards one). The UWS music programmes are focused broadly on contemporary popular music, its production, distribution and impact; therefore, you will have research, creative practice and teaching interests in some or all of the following:

Popular music performance and / or audio production and / or business

Songwriting / composition

The production and distribution of popular music

Music entrepreneurship

Music in the community

You will join a dynamic team delivering a collaborative, contemporary, research-based student experience, contributing to our popular J.A.M.E.S. accredited BA (Hons) Commercial Music and MA Music programmes as well as our partner deliveries at North College Lanarkshire and Rome Contemporary Music College.

You will be primarily based at our modern, greenfield Ayr Campus, with its extensive studio facilities, but may have scheduled activities at our other campus locations.

Informal enquiries may be made to:

Mr David Scott (Head of Arts & Media) - email: david.scott@uws.ac.uk

Mr Allan Dumbreck (Senior Lecturer) - email: allan.dumbreck@uws.ac.uk

Further information, including details of how to apply are available at https://jobs.uws.ac.uk/

Closing Date: 13 June 2021

Interviews will take place: w/c 21 June 2021

UWS is committed to equality and diversity and welcomes applications from underrepresented groups.

UWS is a “Disability Confident” employer.

University of the West of Scotland is a registered Scottish charity, no. SC002520.