Lecturer in Popular Music Industry - Marketing

PURPOSE OF ROLE

Inspire and teach music industry studies, marketing and career development;

To bring energy, experience and vision to the study of popular music, formalised for the first time at Trinity Laban;

To be an active member of the BA Music Performance and Industry team.

MAIN DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Teaching

You will:

Deliver Industry studies modules in classes to undergraduate students and contribute, as appropriate, to other teaching activities as directed by the BAMPI Programme Leader;

Teach music production/composition in a one-to-one context;

Use innovative approaches to learning and teaching, including remote/blended delivery, taking account of student-centred and research-informed methods;

Develop online learning materials to support class teaching using institutional online platforms;

Give feedback and advice to students in line with the curriculum ensuring the provision of accurate, high-quality and precise information about relevant learning opportunities and answering ongoing queries throughout the academic year;

Be involved in the assessment of coursework;

Contribute to the review and evaluation planning of modules;

Be committed to innovation in learning and teaching in music production, technology and education

Work as a part of a team alongside Digital Learning and Technical Support colleagues;

Administration

You will:

On occasion, contribute to the administrative process of the Faculty, and as appropriate, of the wider Conservatoire;

Participate in, and make an active contribution to relevant Faculty groups and committees, including programme committees, programme and team meetings, where appropriate;

Exercise initiative within assigned tasks and execute tasks promptly;

Organise your work effectively, prioritising as appropriate;

Provide written and verbal references for students as required.

THE POST HOLDER MUST:

At all times, be committed to Trinity Laban's Equality and Diversity Policy

Adhere to all policies and procedures relating to Health and Safety in the workplace

Promote the profile and image of the Department, the Faculty of Dance's portfolio of programme offerings and the Conservatoire wherever possible

CONSERVATOIRE VALUES:

All staff are expected to operate in line with Trinity Labans Terms and Conditions for Staff, which set out how we work together. More information about the Conservatoires vision, mission and values are available at:

