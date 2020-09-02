Legal and Business Affairs Assistant

Reporting to: Legal and Business Affairs Manager

Direct Reports: 0

What we do

[PIAS] champions and supports the best independent music in the world across our unrivalled international network. Established in 1982, we operate 16 global offices – all leveraging local relationships to influence local gatekeepers.

The Job

We’re a fast-moving music loving bunch, proud of our independence, proud of our people and proud of our artists and the music they make. Our mission is to spread our music as far and as wide as possible, and the successful applicant will be an important and intrinsic part of this process.

[PIAS] UK is looking for a full-time assistant to join its Legal and Business Affairs team at their head office in Bermondsey, London. We are seeking a bright and confident person with a keen interest in media and entertainment law who holds ambitions of working in the music industry. The role will take primary responsibility for administrative work within the department, but will also have involvement in other legal areas of the business to include working with our Artist and Label Services team, [PIAS] Co-operative and its roster of partner labels and its own repertoire label imprints: Play It Again Sam, [PIAS] Recordings and Different Recordings. A law degree / GDL is the minimum legal experience required, and some music industry experience is preferable.

What you’ll be doing

Providing day to day admin support to the UK Legal and Business affairs team.

Supporting the UK Legal and Business affairs team across a wide range of projects with individual project responsibility according to ability.

Working closely with various internal departments, particularly Royalties and Finance, to ensure the effective communication of contractual information within the company

Skills and Experience

A Law degree or GDL/LPC graduate.

An ability to work accurately under time pressure with little supervision and a good eye for detail.

Excellent organisational skills.

An ability to communicate well with other members of staff.

A passion for music and the business behind it.

A good team player.

Common sense and a sense of humour.

How to apply:

If you have relevant skills, please send your CV and a cover letter to recruitmentuk@pias.com. Closing date for applications is 20th September 2020.

[PIAS] is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favorably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.