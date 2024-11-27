Legal and Business Affairs Manager

Does your heart tap to the beat of dance music? Do you actually read the terms and conditions before you agree to anything? Are you a strong negotiator and ready to join the ranks of the largest independent dance music label in the world? If your answer to all of these questions is a firm “Yes”, you’ll fit right in here at Armada Music. And as faith would have it, we have just the job opening for you. We’re looking at you to become our next Legal & Business Affairs Manager.



We are looking to hire a wonderworker with explicit legal experience for our office in London. As a Legal & Business Affairs Manager, you work independently on various contracts and take the lead in negotiations and are responsible for drafting and finalizing the agreements with the involved parties. These parties vary from artists, DJs, producers and vocalists, to other record companies, license partners, TV/film production companies,, publishers, digital portals, and more. It is up to you to conclude the specific terms of agreements between contract parties in the contract and to administer accordingly.



Your responsibilities

You are responsible for negotiating and drafting agreements;

You will correspond with our contracting parties to ensure that contracts are signed and sent prior to the set deadlines;

You will archive all contracts and make sure everything is entered into our royalty system correctly;

You will inform our finance department about the specific financial aspect of every deal;

You are (jointly) responsible for keeping the administration of our overviews and catalog up to date.

Job requirements

You have acquired a relevant degree in Law;

You have 6+ years of legal experience with (music/media) contracts;

You have mastered the legal language;

You are well versed in the English language, both in speech and in writing;

You possess excellent organizational skills as well as communicative and negotiating skills;

You have a flexible, proactive and meticulous work ethic;

You do not define a job as working from nine to five;

You preferably live in or near London.

What do you get in return?

At Armada Music, you’ll be pursuing your passion on an international scale. Calling an inspiring and musical environment home, you’ll bump fists with a young and dynamic team of skilled coworkers, both during office hours and at Friday afternoon drinks. O, and we’ll pay you a monthly salary and offer favorable secondary working conditions. And one more thing, please keep in mind that this position is at our office in London. Therefore, we prefer applicants who live in or around one of these beautiful city with a reasonable travel distance to our office.



About Armada Music

Armada Music is the biggest independent dance music label in the world, founded in 2003 by Armin van Buuren, Maykel Piron and David Lewis (AR-MA-DA). Promoting dance music all over the world from its offices in Amsterdam (HQ), New York and London, Armada Music represents and cultivates the creative exploits of some of the biggest players in the electronic music game, including Armin van Buuren, Lilly Palmer, D.O.D, Hannah Laing, ARTY, Audien, Giorgia Angiuli, Yulia Niko, Brando, Cat Dealers, Loud Luxury, Tensnake, Eelke Kleijn, Jan Blomqvist, Joris Voorn, KI/KI, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and THEMBA.