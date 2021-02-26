Legal & Business Affairs Executive

About PPL

Founded in 1934, PPL is the UK music industry’s collective management organisation (CMO) / music licensing company for over 120,000 performer and recording rightsholder members. We license recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (shops, bars, nightclubs, offices etc.) or broadcast (BBC, commercial radio, commercial TV etc.) and ensure that revenue flows back to our members. These recording rightsholder members include independent and major record companies and self-releasing artists, together with performer members ranging from emerging grassroots artists through to established session musicians and influential festival headliners. We also offer a market-leading international royalty collection service for our members, managed through a sizeable network of agreements with CMOs around the world. Across our UK and international activities, we collected over £270 million in royalties in 2019.

We also carry out a similar music licensing role for the public performance (playing in public) and broadcast of music videos in the UK, through PPL’s sister company, VPL.

Public performance licensing operations for both PPL and VPL are carried out on our behalf by PPL PRS Limited, a joint venture between PPL and PRS for Music. Tariff setting and licence terms for the public performance of sound recordings remain the responsibility of PPL.

COVID-19

PPL continue to follow the government guidance regarding COVID-19 with the priority of keeping of employees safe and well. PPL employees are currently working remotely and we have no imminent plans for this to change. We will adopt a remote recruitment and on boarding process for this role and expect it to be based remotely for the time being. There will come a time in the future where office working will be required. This can be discussed on a case by case basis.

What you’ll be doing…

In this role you will join the small, well-established and high calibre legal team at PPL based in central London. Alongside our two other Legal & Business Affairs Executives, you will report into one of the three Senior Legal & Business Affairs Executives, to provide legal and business affairs support to PPL and VPL.

As part of an in-house team which is closely integrated with the rest of the organisation, you will take primary responsibility for certain matters and working together with more senior lawyers in the team on other matters. The role requires a blend of technical legal skills/knowledge, an understanding of business requirements, and sound commercial awareness. The role is aimed at the newly qualified solicitor level and you are not expected to be able to fulfil all key responsibilities on day one. You will work with your manager and the rest of the L&BA team to build on your skills and knowledge.

Key Responsibilities:

Providing legal and business affairs advice in relation to a range of licensing matters with TV and radio broadcasters, music suppliers (e.g. for jukeboxes, in-store music) and some public performance licensees and representative bodies. Matters might include licensee queries, issues and disputes, enforcement work with smaller broadcast licensees. Over time, responsibilities will likely extend to negotiation and drafting of licences and other agreements for major licensees and development of new or revised licensing models.

Providing legal and business affairs advice in relation to membership matters such as recording rightsholder membership documentation, performer registration documentation and queries, issues and disputes arising from PPL’s members and advice in relation to PPL’s international operations and its agreements with CMOs around the world.

Advising on issues relating to facilities and services required for PPL/VPL operations – as an in-house team we give support across the business from contracts for IT suppliers and kitchen taps, to advice on marketing materials and events documentation and assisting with annual insurance renewals.

Carrying out supporting work for company secretarial duties where required, such as assisting with the preparation of paperwork for annual general meetings, filing special resolutions and accounts.

Dealing with PPL PRS Limited as well as other music collective management organisations, , and music industry bodies (both in the UK and in other countries).

Corporate governance and business development projects (e.g. data protection compliance, data improvement, policy documentation, website content and issues).

You may be asked to support other L&BA colleagues with High Court and Copyright Tribunal litigation (and Alternative Dispute Resolution processes).

What you’ll need…

You will likely be newly qualified as a solicitor (in England and Wales)*, with a university degree or you will have followed another route of entry to qualification as a solicitor

You will have a strong ability to communicate complex information in a concise and simplified manner (both verbally and in writing) and good contract drafting skills.

You must have a genuine interest in the music industry and be passionate about PPL’s work

You will be expected to gain a deep understanding of the organisation and how it fits into the industry

You will enjoy working as part of multi-disciplinary teams, and finding creative solutions

* This role is aimed at the newly qualified solicitor to 2 years post qualification experience level, but you may be approaching the end of your period of training when you apply.

What we can offer you…

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be competitively rewarded for your hard work. In addition to what we offer in terms of salary, discretionary bonus scheme, pension and flexible working, employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their lifestyles and needs. You will also be joining a group of people who are proud to represent our members, who strive to maximise every opportunity, and who genuinely enjoy working together.

What next?

If you feel you have the right skills and are up for the challenge, then please submit your CV with a covering message outlining your reasons for applying to recruitment@ppluk.com

Closing date: 17th March 2021

Equality and Diversity at PPL

PPL is committed to equal opportunities and inclusivity, therefore we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.