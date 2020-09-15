Legal & Business Affairs Vacancy

Blue Raincoat Music/ Chrysalis Records is recruiting for a Head of Legal and Business Affairs to oversee all music business and legal affairs matters across our recording, publishing and management companies (including acquisitions) and to manage all day to day corporate and commercial matters, including employment, CSR including EDI, data protection and litigation management.

Must be UK/EU qualified solicitor with at least 7-10 years directly relevant experience at a major media company or in private practice.

Entrepreneurial, ability to resolve complex issues and agile enough to support the rapid growth and development plans of the Group companies.

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, medical condition or disability.

Salary depending on experience.

Email CV and covering letter to info@blueraincoatmusic.com

Closing date for applications 4TH October 2020