Job description:



The role of the Licensing Assistant will be to provide general administrative support to the Stock & Amateur team.



Main Duties



- Track and update all direct licensing & agent licensing activity from the point of approval to end of licence term on all relevant SAM licensing databases (Tableau sheets, Maps, CRM);

- Upload all relevant licence documentation to the company’s document storage software ‘Box’ (e.g. applications, licences, box office receipts, translations);

- Liaise with other departments to update all Stock & Amateur databases and files with the most current information as it becomes available (e.g. payments, translations, biographies, holdbacks, music materials info etc);

- Liaise with marketing team and web support to update the alwshowlicensing.com website with relevant show images and information regarding availability, music materials, pricing, blogs etc;

- Obtain and file all production images, vids, artwork etc. for marketing purposes and share with the marketing team;

- Liaise with marketing team to coordinate delivery of Stock & Am newsletter and social media posts;

- Arrange the distribution of up-to-date music materials to licensees & agents;

- Liaise with finance teams to ensure all payments and box office statements are received and update relevant systems with this information;

- Monitoring the Stock & Am department inbox and being first port of call for any external/internal queries;

- Coordinating department meetings and taking minutes;

- Undertake other tasks as directed.

Person Specification



An enthusiasm about musical theatre with an interest in theatrical rights licensing. The role offers potential progression to an active licensing position.



Essential knowledge, skills and abilities

- Strong communication skills;

- Desire to learn and work with systems and databases;

- Familiar with Microsoft office packages;

- Pro-active and collaborative approach to working;

- Strong focus on both speed and accuracy whilst ensuring quality of work;

- Ability to respond effectively to regularly changing priorities;

- Able to work alone and as part of a collaborative team.

Desirable knowledge, skills and abilities

-Keen interest in musical theatre;

- Interest in theatrical rights licensing;

- Familiarity with the Andrew Lloyd Webber repertoire.



Behaviours/competencies



- Conscientious and efficient; meticulous accuracy with an eye for detail to ensure work is of the highest standard whilst not losing pace of progress;

- Highly organised;

- Pro-active and dynamic approach to work.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send your CV and covering letter to hr@reallyuseful.com.