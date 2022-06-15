Licensing Manager

A full-time role at the global leader in assisting Rightsholders (writers and publishers) to

Direct License their Live Public Performance Rights to Promoters, Venues and Festivals.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum two (2) years full-time experience working in an established company involved in

the live industry.

SKILLSET:

ATTENTION TO DETAIL.

Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time.

Excellent organisational skills.

Problem solver.

Team player.

Ability to accept and learn from any errors made (we’re all human), and make the necessary adjustments going forward.

Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred).

Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word.

Discretion.

ROLE:

Liaising with Artiste’s Management and Agent to create and populate Promoter and Tariff rate information sheets for the tours.

Liaising with Promoters, Venues and Festivals about Direct Licensing occurring on upcoming shows.

Liaising with the Artiste’s team (Manager, Tour Manager, Tour Accountant) to obtain the setlists and Settlements for each show.

Finalising Setlist Calculation Sheets.

Sending and liaising with Promoters, Venues and Festivals about Setlist Calculation Sheets and License fee invoices.

Obtaining License fees.

Reporting directly to company owners.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Flexible working hours and location.

Opportunity to expand and evolve role.

WAGE:

Competitive.

To apply, please send covering letter and CV to: careers@PACErm.com