Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Licensing Manager




Position:
Licensing Manager
Employer:
PACE Rights Management
Category:
Licensing
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 30th 2023
PACE Rights Management
APPLY

A full-time role at the global leader in assisting Rightsholders (writers & publishers) to Direct License their Live Public Performance Rights to Promoters, Venues & Festivals. 

EXPERIENCE: 

  • Minimum two (2) years full-time experience working in an established company involved in the live industry. 

SKILLSET: 

  • ATTENTION TO DETAIL. 
  • Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time. 
  • Excellent organisational skills. 
  • Problem solver. 
  • Team player. 
  • Ability to accept and learn from any errors made (we’re all human), and make the necessary adjustments going forward. 
  • Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred). 
  • Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word. 
  • Discretion. 

ROLE: 

  • Liaising with Artiste’s Management and Agents to create and populate Promoter and Tariff rate information sheets for the tours. 
  • Creating Setlist Calculation Sheets for each tour. 
  • Liaising with Promoters, Venues and Festivals about Direct Licensing occurring on upcoming shows. 
  • Liaising with the Artiste’s team (Manager, Tour Manager, Tour Accountant) to obtain the Setlists and Settlements for each show. 
  • Finalising Setlist Calculation Sheets. 
  • Creating License fee invoices. 
  • Sending and liaising with Promoters, Venues and Festivals about Setlist Calculation Sheets and License fee invoices. 
  • Obtaining License fees. 
  • Reporting directly to company owners. 

OPPORTUNITIES: 

  • Flexible working hours and location. 
  • Opportunity to expand and evolve role. 

WAGE: 

  • Competitive. 

To apply, please send covering letter and CV to: careers@PACErm.com

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023