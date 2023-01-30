Licensing Manager

A full-time role at the global leader in assisting Rightsholders (writers & publishers) to Direct License their Live Public Performance Rights to Promoters, Venues & Festivals.
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum two (2) years full-time experience working in an established company involved in the live industry.
SKILLSET:
- ATTENTION TO DETAIL.
- Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time.
- Excellent organisational skills.
- Problem solver.
- Team player.
- Ability to accept and learn from any errors made (we’re all human), and make the necessary adjustments going forward.
- Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred).
- Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word.
- Discretion.
ROLE:
- Liaising with Artiste’s Management and Agents to create and populate Promoter and Tariff rate information sheets for the tours.
- Creating Setlist Calculation Sheets for each tour.
- Liaising with Promoters, Venues and Festivals about Direct Licensing occurring on upcoming shows.
- Liaising with the Artiste’s team (Manager, Tour Manager, Tour Accountant) to obtain the Setlists and Settlements for each show.
- Finalising Setlist Calculation Sheets.
- Creating License fee invoices.
- Sending and liaising with Promoters, Venues and Festivals about Setlist Calculation Sheets and License fee invoices.
- Obtaining License fees.
- Reporting directly to company owners.
OPPORTUNITIES:
- Flexible working hours and location.
- Opportunity to expand and evolve role.
WAGE:
- Competitive.
To apply, please send covering letter and CV to: careers@PACErm.com