Licensing Manager

A full-time role at the global leader in assisting Rightsholders (writers & publishers) to Direct License their Live Public Performance Rights to Promoters, Venues & Festivals.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum two (2) years full-time experience working in an established company involved in the live industry.

SKILLSET:

Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word.

Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred).

Ability to accept and learn from any errors made (we’re all human), and make the necessary adjustments going forward.

Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time.

ROLE:

Liaising with Artiste’s Management and Agents to create and populate Promoter and Tariff rate information sheets for the tours.

Creating Setlist Calculation Sheets for each tour.

Liaising with Promoters, Venues and Festivals about Direct Licensing occurring on upcoming shows.

Liaising with the Artiste’s team (Manager, Tour Manager, Tour Accountant) to obtain the Setlists and Settlements for each show.

Finalising Setlist Calculation Sheets.

Creating License fee invoices.

Sending and liaising with Promoters, Venues and Festivals about Setlist Calculation Sheets and License fee invoices.

Obtaining License fees.