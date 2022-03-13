We are a multi-award winning, creative and innovative organisation. The Live Music Lead will be responsible for the live music and music activations workstream within War Child’s well-known Music team. The Music team creates powerful experiences that bring people together to inspire and entertain and is driving War Child’s place as one of the leading charities within the UK music industry. Building on War Child’s history of working with the best from UK music, the Live Music Lead will use their network and live events experience to deliver a portfolio of creative, innovative and income generating events for War Child that also leverage our strategic objectives. The post-holder will have exceptional relationship management skills, strengthening and growing our relationships within the music industry and showcasing the power of music to do good.

If you share our values and believe that children’s lives should not be torn apart by war, we want to hear from you.

Team and Department: Music Team, Fundraising Engagement

Contract Type: Permanent

Place of Work: Our office is in Kentish Town (NW5). This role is open to occasional homeworking.

Working Hours: Full-time is 37.5 hours. This role is open to flexible working including compressed hours, part-time hours, flexi-time

Reports to: Head of Fundraising Engagement

Salary: circa £51,000 per annum, full-time equivalent

About us

War Child, the specialist charity for children affected by conflict. For more than two decades we’ve delivering high-impact programmes that are rebuilding lives across Afghanistan, Iraq, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic and Yemen. We understand children’s needs, respect their rights, and put them at the centre of the solution - from reintegrating children formerly associated with armed groups and armed forces (CAAFAG) in the Central African Republic to reuniting children with their families in Afghanistan. We look forward to a world in which the lives of children are no longer torn apart by war. This is a vision that can only be realised through the collective actions of children themselves, communities and their leaders, organisations like War Child, governments and key decision makers.

Our values

Bold - We use our passion and creativity to deliver high quality evidence-based work designed to maximise our beneficial impact for children in conflict.

Accountable to children - Children can rely on us to respond to their voices and to treat them with respect and dignity.

Transparent - We expect to be held to account by our supporters and participants and we respond with openness and honesty.

Committed to each other - We support each other to achieve ambitious goals and be the best we can be. We are honest and open, sharing our successes & confronting our challenges.

Our benefits

Flexible working - we recognise the considerable benefits that flexible working can bring and are happy to discuss any possible flexible working options with our employees from hiring. For most roles, the following types of flexibility are usually possible: flexible hours, occasional working from home and compressed hours.

How to apply

Please download the application form here: https://www.warchild.org.uk/who-we-are/jobs

Submit a completed application form and a recent copy of your CV to recruitment@warchild.org.uk by 11:59pm on 13/03/2022.

by 11:59pm on 13/03/2022. Due to limited resources, we will contact only the shortlisted candidates

Interviews will be held on 21/03/2022

If you have any questions about reasonable adjustments before or during your application, we welcome the opportunity to talk about what we can do to fairly adapt our process for you. Please share what you’re comfortable with to help us put the right support in place, by emailing recruitment@warchild.org.uk. Anything you tell us will be kept completely confidential by our HR team.

We are unable to provide sponsorship for this post. In order to apply, you must be able to demonstrate your eligibility to work in the country where this role is based.

Contact information

To explore the post further or for any queries you may have, please contact: Hannah Hyde, Head of Fundraising Engagement, hannahh@warchild.org.uk. For general information about working for War Child please visit: https://www.warchild.org.uk/who-we-are/careers

Child safeguarding and Adults at Risk

Our work with children and at-risk adults to keep them safe is the most important thing we do. We are committed to the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults in all areas of our work. We have zero tolerance for any behaviours and practices that puts children and/or vulnerable adults at risk of abuse and/or harm. All candidates selected for interview will be asked relevant child safeguarding question(s) during the selection interview. Successful applicants will be expected to be compliant with and sign up to our Child Safeguarding policy, our Code of Conduct and PSEA: Adults at Risk Policy. You can find the Child Safeguarding and Adults at Risk policy here: https://www.warchild.org.uk/whats-happening/news/our-child-safeguarding-policies-and-procedures

Diversity and Inclusion

We value diversity and inclusion and are committed to ensuring that all our people and job applicants are treated fairly, irrespective of where, what or whom they were born, or of other characteristics. We want to offer a safe and inclusive workplace where all our people, especially those who are currently marginalised or underrepresented, can be themselves at work. You can read our Diversity and Inclusion policy on our website, and if you have any questions about our commitment to diversity and inclusion do get in touch:

https://www.warchild.org.uk/sites/default/files/Diversity%20%26%20Inclusion%20Policy%20-%20final.pdf

Pre-employment checks

Employment with War Child will be subject to the following checks prior to your start date:

a satisfactory police record check to include a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check and/or an International/National Criminal Record Check, and a clear vetting and Due Diligence check

receipt of three satisfactory references (two professional references and one character reference)

Live Music Lead

Your role

You will report directly to the Head of Fundraising Engagement, leading your workstream within the Music team and modelling consistent and expert leadership, whilst liaising across the whole of the fundraising department using War Child’s music network to reach defined audiences, drive income and achieve our strategic goals.

You are responsible for all aspects of curating and running live music at War Child, ensuring long term industry relationships are developed and maintained, and that music partnerships are grown and prioritised. The Live Music Lead will build on War Child’s music heritage to diversify and grow War Child’s sustainable income. The successful candidate will have extensive experience working in a music industry-focused role and an understanding of how to develop and deliver strategic goals. The successful candidate will also have a demonstrable knowledge of event production and working on music partnerships to generate income, as well as a passion for the power of music to make positive change.

A key aim of this role is to grow War Child’s music event and product portfolio over the next five years - to grow sustainable income and establish new long-term relationships with artists and the industry. The role combines both external and internal relationship management; as well as leading this area through delivery of the strategy and relationships with key external stakeholders in the industry, the role will support and develop a small, dedicated team to achieve through strong leadership, line management and excellent project management. The Live Music Lead will work particularly closely with the War Child Records Lead and Music Partnerships & Events Manager to achieve this goal.

Your responsibilities

Design a five-year music strategy to achieve War Child’s fundraising strategic goals - including increasing sustainable income and diversity within our projects. Working with the Head of Fundraising Engagement and Director of Fundraising and Communications for discussion and approval

Provide first-rate line management to the Music Projects & Events Manager and Music & Events Executive, as well as any freelancers and agencies delivering projects, events or activations. You will model excellence in management that will result in your reports thriving in their role, with high standards of performance and behaviour, and a team member that is developed to achieve their best, whilst maintaining strong wellbeing. As a senior member of the Fundraising Engagement team you will model these high standards of performance and behaviour to support the Head of Fundraising Engagement

Work with War Child Records Lead to ensure both workstreams support and complement each other as part of Music’s strategic growth - using your combined expertise to strategically prioritise projects and relationships

Work with the Music Projects & Events Manager and Sponsorship Manager to plan and deliver new media, brand and sponsorship partnership targets and growth as part of the wider music strategy

Budgeting, staffing, planning and reporting for all projects within your workstream

Assess (reactively and proactively) music opportunities and determine the best way of moving these forwards, ensuring project documentation and budgets are in place and that they are adequately resourced. You will lead these project teams or support project managers depending on the scale of the campaign or event(s), modelling effective project management to the team and ensuring successful delivery

Work with the Music Projects & Events Manager and Music & Events Executive to deliver live events and other campaigns in the music calendar to achieve fundraising income targets and event objectives, leading on the development and delivery of those events where appropriate

Implement a five-year strategy for growing War Child's network within the music industry and mapping out the strategic goals of this engagement plan. Work with other members of the Music team to prioritise asks and engagement, and with other teams to ensure maximum benefit is being achieved across projects.

Act as an ambassador for War Child within the UK music industry, building and maintaining strong relationships with artists, labels, sponsors, promotors, media partners, venues and agents, amongst others. Manage multiple relationships across all levels of seniority whilst being able to negotiate their support for War Child

Develop and steward key relationships with high profile supporters that are long-lasting and raise profile and funds for War Child, as part of the Music Ambassador and Advocate strategy.

Work with other Fundraising and Communications teams and global War Child agencies to identify and deliver ways in which the music industry can enhance their work, working collaboratively to help fundraisers achieve their strategic objectives through music and events.

Responsible for ensuring our events and products are delivered safely and their brand identity is protected and enhanced, as well as ensuring fundraising compliance

Work closely with the Comms & Content team to ensure audiences are understood on a project-by-project basis and comms are tailored to their needs to promote longer term engagement

Work with Supporter Engagement to ensure the circumstances around the events you deliver are optimised to capture relevant data about our supporters, events and products, to feed a culture of learning and continuous improvement within the team

Work with the Philanthropy team to ensure donor journeys and relationship plans are built into all relevant projects

Contribute to creating a culture committed to the safeguarding of children and adults and compliant to WCUK’s Child Safeguarding and Adults at Risk Policies.

These duties provide a framework for the role and should not be regarded as a definitive list. Other reasonable duties may be required consistent with the grade of the role.

You are