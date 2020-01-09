Your site will load in 16 seconds
Live Music Promotions Manager




Position:
Live Music Promotions Manager
Employer:
The Columbo Group
Category:
Promotions
Location:
UK - Manchester
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 9th 2020
The Columbo Group
APPLY

The Columbo Group is seeking a Promotions Manager to work on our newest venue, The Blues Kitchen in Manchester.

With responsibilities ranging from marketing and social media management, to artist booking and diary management; it is highly preferable that you have at least twelve months experience in a similar Manchester-based role, as well as a deep knowledge and passion for live music.

Essential Skills:

  • Strong promotion and marketing experience.
  • Experience in running paid social media adverts through Facebook Business Manager.
  • Copywriting experience.
  • Superb communication and people skills.
  • A good understanding of the current live music scene across multiple genres.
  • Ability to self-manage and motivate.
  • Ability to work on a variety of projects at once.
  • Experience in delivering live music events of a high standard is preferred.

Permanent contract, full-time hours.

Salary: dependant on experience.

To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to kai@thecolumbogroup.com

APPLY
