Live Music Promotions Manager

The Columbo Group is seeking a Promotions Manager to work on our newest venue, The Blues Kitchen in Manchester.

With responsibilities ranging from marketing and social media management, to artist booking and diary management; it is highly preferable that you have at least twelve months experience in a similar Manchester-based role, as well as a deep knowledge and passion for live music.

Essential Skills:

Strong promotion and marketing experience.

Experience in running paid social media adverts through Facebook Business Manager.

Copywriting experience.

Superb communication and people skills.

A good understanding of the current live music scene across multiple genres.

Ability to self-manage and motivate.

Ability to work on a variety of projects at once.

Experience in delivering live music events of a high standard is preferred.

Permanent contract, full-time hours.

Salary: dependant on experience.

To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to kai@thecolumbogroup.com