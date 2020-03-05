Live Music Promotions Manager

The Columbo Group is seeking a Promotions Manager to work on our newest venue, The Blues Kitchen in Manchester.
With responsibilities ranging from marketing and social media management, to artist booking and diary management; it is highly preferable that you have at least twelve months experience in a similar Manchester-based role, as well as a deep knowledge and passion for live music.
Essential Skills:
- Strong promotion and marketing experience.
- Experience in running paid social media adverts through Facebook Business Manager.
- Copywriting experience.
- Superb communication and people skills.
- A good understanding of the current live music scene across multiple genres.
- Ability to self-manage and motivate.
- Ability to work on a variety of projects at once.
- Experience in delivering live music events of a high standard is preferred.
Permanent contract, full-time hours.
Salary: dependant on experience.
To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to kai@thecolumbogroup.com