LSO Creative Production and Sales Coordinator

LSO Live is looking for an enthusiastic and meticulous individual to join a small team with fantastic opportunities to learn fast and gain good awareness of the music industry landscape.

You will play a key role working across the production and commercial development of the LSO’s audio and audio-visual catalogue, and as well as those of our partner labels (including the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge).

Salary range: £25,000 to £30,000 per annum, depending on experience, plus benefits.

The closing date for applications is 10am on Monday 27 February 2023.

Interviews will take place on Thursday 2 March 2023.

For more information about this post, including a full job description and how to apply, please visit www.lso.co.uk/orchestra/jobs.

Key Responsibilities

Production

Co-ordinate the post-production schedule for LSO Live music products across physical and digital supply chain, as agreed with the LSO Live Production & Projects Manager, liaising with freelance producers and engineers

Be the first point of contact for partner labels in relation to production scheduling and delivery of their assets i a timely manner, as directed by the LSO Live Production & Projects Manager.

In conjunction with the LSO Live Production and Assets Co-ordinator, prepare all necessary scores and ensure their provision to producers and engineers, for all audio recording and audio-visual recording projects

Working closely with the LSO Live Production & Projects Manager, coordinate timely origination and ingest of all standard / high-resolution digital formats, in line with latest industry standards and future developments

Collect and prepare programme notes, biographies, libretti, translations, photographs, and other relevant materials as required for all new LSO Live releases, and assist with the preparation of product artwork for LSO Live releases, as required

Assist the LSO Live Production & Projects Manager in preparing and submitting data for all recordings on LSO Live and partner labels to PPL

Lead on selected LSO Live recording projects and act as the “on duty” representative for the team during recording / filming

Manufacturing, logistics and sales

Process, pack and arrange transport for trade orders received from distribution partners, either from the Barbican or from the orchestra’s warehouse in Tottenham Hale, as necessary

Manage the content and assets of the LSO and Colin Currie Records web-stores, in conjunction with the LSO Live Marketing and Partnerships Manager and LSO Live Production & Projects Manager

Process public sales from the LSO and Colin Currie Records web-stores

Monitor stock levels and manage the movement of stock between storage locations in conjunction with the LSO Live Production & Projects Manager

Assist with the processing of consignment sales invoices in conjunction with the LSO Live Production & Projects Manager

Liaise with manufacturers to organise direct transport from the factory to trade partners, and with import/export brokers to facilitate the release of imported products into the UK, where appropriate

Other

Be the first point of contact for external queries to the team, looking after the department’s general e-mail address, and forwarding queries to the appropriate person

Carry out any other duties that may be reasonably required.

We are looking for someone with the following: