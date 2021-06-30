LSO Live Marketing and Partnerships Manager

LSO Live is looking for a confident, collaborative and creative Marketing and Partnerships Manager with an acute eye for detail to join our team, and work alongside our wider LSO colleagues. The successful applicant will be working across the commercial development of the LSO’s audio and audio-visual catalogue, and as well as those of the London Symphony Orchestra's partner labels (including Mariinsky Theatre and the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge). Knowledge of the music industry with specific emphasis on digital and streaming consumption and platforms is crucial. Knowledge of the classical repertoire, labels and the wider classical music landscape is an advantage, and the successful applicant will need to demonstrate experience of developing and driving audiences to encourage digital consumption.

This position will focus on developing and maintaining key relationships, and identify opportunities and develop ideas for digital promotion and initiatives across our portfolio of labels.

The successful candidate will have prior experience within a distribution, label or DSP company with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Salary: £30,000 per annum.

The closing date for applications is 12:00pm on Monday 19th July. In-person interviews will be held on Tuesday 27 July 2021. COVID safety measures will be in place, including a requirement for all candidates to undertake a lateral flow test on the morning of the interview.

For more information about this post, including a full job description and how to apply, please visit www.lso.co.uk/orchestra/jobs.