AEG Presents is one of the world’s leading companies in live entertainment, promoting memorable sell-out UK tours for the world’s biggest artists along with some amazing festivals and outdoor events including American Express Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park, and all Points East.

Their Finance team are looking for a Management Accountant who will be responsible for

Month end accounting for AEG Presents Touring business units;

Preparing artist payments across touring & festivals;

Working with the touring team to finalise & send out settlement payments;

Reconciling revenue & costs for all tours; and

Balance sheet reconciliations for AEG Presents.

We’re looking for part-qualified accountant ideally from industry, first time passes preferable. You will possess excellent core accounting skills and have previous experience & demonstrable confidence within accounts preparation & financial accounting.

You’ll have a proven ability to work effectively as part of a team; be organised, committed & flexible in your approach to work and able to work under pressure, multi-task & prioritise your workload.

You’ll be an expert in Excel; have a positive, “can do” attitude; and be solutions focussed and looking to raise the bar.

This role involves working across different departments within AEG Presents, so you’ll need to be able to interact with a variety of people and build good working relationships.

We’ll give you a thorough induction so you can meet other new starters and get to know how things work at AEG. You’ll be given all the information you need to know how thing work in the Finance team so that you’ll be set up for success. We encourage new ideas and innovation, so don’t be afraid to contribute right from your first day!

Where: You’ll be based at our vibrant and relaxed head office in Blackfriars, a short walk from Southwark tube station. We’re currently working 4 days in the office and 1 day remotely. We have flexible start and finish times and welcome flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values and our Employee Network Groups here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-culture/employee-network-groups/

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.