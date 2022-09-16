Management and Marketing Assistant

ABOUT US: Gravity is a management company and creative agency built to empower artists, writers, producers, and athletes.

Operating outside the confines of traditional talent management, Gravity paves the way to new, creative avenues but continually cultivating opportunities, challenges, and direction for our talent. Every decision is collaborative, every conversation open. All staff, artists, writers, producers, and athletes communicate and collaborate openly, giving life to a fully transparent operation within the modern landscape of sports and entertainment.

ABOUT THE ROLE: Gravity are looking for an enthusiastic, proactive and confident individual to assist in both the day to day running of client campaigns and overall logistics of keeping the company running smoothly. The ideal candidate will have a keen focus on admin with a high attention to detail. You should be confident enough to be client facing, aiming to build strong business relationships with our clients and communicate as naturally with them as they would the company directors. Gravity are looking for someone who is passionate about music and interested in learning about the inner workings and mechanics of a modern management company. This is a development role, we are looking for someone who is excited to grow into the position and make it their own.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Diary management and handling daily logistics for all our clients and directors. This will include client activity scheduling, travel arrangements, director meetings and general client admin.

Day to day running of the office including greeting guests, offering drinks, managing office supplies, company subscriptions and renewals.

Creating presentations and documents on clients (biographical, financial, etc.) for internal use.

Assisting client invoices and digital filing.

Being across key company dates. Birthdays, client signings, important anniversaries etc. Keeping management informed of anything that needs to be arranged for above dates. Then being able to order gifts, hospitality etc.

Assisting managers in all aspects of artist client album and single campaigns.

Be an intermediary between managers and external team members, including but not limited to content creators for social assets, third party label contracts for campaign rollouts, manufacturers for merchandise production and relevant live touring crew and agents.

First point of contact across all client artist social/digital groups.

Attending events/photo and video shoots/marketing and promo meetings on behalf of the company and representing the company in a professional manner at these events.

CANDIDARE REQUIREMENTS:

Candidate must be extremely organised and methodical.

Attention to detail is the key skill in this role with a massive part being diary management, logistics, data arrangement and online admin.

Candidate must be literate in Microsoft Office or equivalent.

Gravity are looking for someone who is proactive and keen to make a difference in the company. The role is new, and we are searching for someone to think outside the box in relation to how the daily admin is run. i.e. ''Can I think of a more efficient way to do this.'

Creative and pioneering marketing ideas/initiatives welcomed.

Be incredibly proficient across all social media platforms and across online, cultural and relevant trends.

Full clean UK driving license required.

Happy to drive in London if necessary.

Valid UK passport.

START DATE: December 2022

CONTACT US TO APPLY: To apply please email a brief cover letter and your CV to Kat Adsett, jobs@gravity.inc. Application deadline is Wednesday 5th October. Please note, we may not be able to get back to every application individually but really appreciate your interest in this role.