Management Assistant Role

This is Music is an established artist management company based in East London, providing management and label services for artists and producers such as Bicep, Jayda G, Logic1000, Sofia Kourtesis, Ross From Friends, Roosevelt, Simian Mobile Disco and James Ford.

We are looking for a highly organised, passionate and experienced individual to join our growing team as a full-time management assistant.



The role involves assisting on day-to-day management duties and requires someone with the ability to work both collaboratively & independently and multi-task. Experience and knowledge of music and the music industry is essential. Ideal candidates would already have some experience in a music industry role.



Key responsibilities include:

• Diary management

• Data entry

• Updating the company website as well as our clients’ Social Media channels

• Creating and sending newsletters

• Assisting on release campaigns

• Assistance on touring activities

• Creating assets and social media plans

• Assisting with label management and accounting



The right candidate will:



• Be personable, proactive and have a helpful and accommodating approach.

• Display professional telephone manners and be able to communicate with people on all levels.

• Be highly organised and diligent, with meticulous attention to detail.

• Be able to work independently and drive projects but equally comfortable working as part of a team.

• Be interested in regularly going out to gigs and club nights, as well as meetings and networking with other members of the music industry.

• Have some experience and knowledge of digital marketing, social media, re marketing and web analytics.

• Have office experience and proficiency with Word, Excel, email clients etc.



Salary & benefits: £22-24k PA, health insurance, workplace pension and annual performance bonus



For consideration please send a CV and cover letter to jobs@thisismusicltd.com marked “Management Assistant”. Please note that due to previous large numbers of applications we cannot guarantee everyone a reply.



Job start: Jan/Feb 2022 (TBC)