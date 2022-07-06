Management Assistant

To assist the managing director and the collective of highly respected creative artists on a day to day basis, helping to maximise the potential and success across the roster.

Established in 2017 in London, WORSHIP is an independent management and services company working alongside like minded, innovative and original artists including Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991, MANT, Oliver Winters and Sam Neill.

Predominantly working in dance music, WORSHIP offer in-house A&R, label services, creative design, marketing, live advancing and more; providing a unique, bespoke and hands on resource to empower artists to help realise their full potential.