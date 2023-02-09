ABOUT THREE SIX ZERO:

Three Six Zero is a global management and entertainment company at the forefront of music, film, television, digital content, and Web3.

Our company is home to some of the world’s most prolific talent including Calvin Harris, Will Smith, Jada Pinket Smith, Jaden, Willow, Jason Statham, Louis Tomlinson and more. Our offices are located in Los Angeles, London, Miami, and Tokyo.

THE ROLE:

We are looking for a Management Assistant to support the management team of one of our London based partners. Candidates must be local to London as this is where this position will be based and in-person work is required.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Stay on top of management and client schedules

Managing client and manager calendars with confirmed shows, interviews, releases, meetings, calls, and deadlines

Coordinate with teams internationally, working across multiple time zones

Provide support for managers and artists across all of their business

Coordinating with artists teams – record labels, business management, merchandise, booking agents etc were applicable and appropriate

General upkeep and organisation of clients’ assets (artists’ press kits, press shots, bio, masters, artwork, and contracts)

Assist with meeting prep, agendas and dissemination of notes/action points

Running miscellaneous errands as needed

Ad-hoc projects and administrative support as needed

QUALIFICATIONS:

Previous experience preferable but not essential. Eagerness to learn and progress a top priority.

Must demonstrate basic knowledge of the music industry

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to plan ahead and anticipate needs

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Must be resourceful and have the ability to problem-solve independently when needed

Candidate must have the ability to work well in a dynamic and fast-paced organisation and manage multiple tasks and conflicting priorities

Exceptional organisational and time management skills- Ability to work against deadlines, independently manage workload, be adaptable, and highly flexible

Attention to detail and timely follow up

Demonstrated ability to handle sensitive issues and maintain complete confidentiality

Three Six Zero is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, military or veteran status, gender, age, disabilities, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy and pregnancy-related conditions, genetic information and any other characteristics protected by the law. We invite resumes from all interested parties. We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.