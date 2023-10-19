This is Music is an established artist management company based in East London, providing management and label services for artists and producers such as Bicep, Jayda G, SHERELLE, Vegyn, JD. REID, Ross From Friends, Roosevelt, Simian Mobile Disco and James Ford. We are looking for a highly organised, passionate and experienced individual to join our growing team as a full-time Management Coordinator.

The role involves assisting in day-to-day management duties and requires someone with the ability to work both collaboratively & independently. Experience and knowledge of electronic music and the music industry is essential, with at least some experience working in artist management at an assistant level or above.

We are looking for someone who will assist in managing existing clients and work towards becoming a day-to day manager on at least one client in the near future.

This is Music welcomes applicants from all abilities, backgrounds, ethnicities, experiences, expressions, and orientations. We aim for This is Music to reflect the artists we work with. We actively promote equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace, this is reflected in our internal operations and the treatment of our staff.

Key responsibilities include - but are not limited to:

Assisting in career management & strategy

Assisting in running release campaigns end-to-end.

Planning and executing touring activities

Creating and owning budgets and accounting

Delegating to and managing 3rd parties in the client’s business

What we’re looking for:

Experience of assisting in the management of all aspects of an artist’s career.

Understanding of release campaigns at national and international levels.

Hands-on experience in releasing records end-to-end

Diary and data management experience.

Knowledge & experience of international touring, production and planning.

Some experience in strategic planning of an artist’s future career.

Solid understanding of content and content amplification via social media platforms in an artist’s profiles & brands.

A strong network of music industry contacts.

What we care about: