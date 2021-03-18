Manager - Digital Channel (Catalogue Recordings)

We are hiring!

We have an exciting opportunity for a Manager - Digital Channels (Catalogue Recordings) to join our Catalogue Recordings team here in our Paddington office!

Your Mission at BMG.

You will be responsible for building, managing and cultivating audiences on behalf of our labels and artists. Communicating stories and creative endeavours in meaningful and effective ways across various online platforms, using up-to-date social media strategies and engaging content.

Your Responsibilities.

Social Media & Digital Awareness

Demonstrate an in-depth and insightful understanding of the current social media and digital landscape.

Create innovative channel management guides, strategies and social communication plans that advise and highlight what type of creative performs best on which platforms.

Use a highly creative, forward-thinking approach to your planning, identifying any emerging content, tech or socials trends that should be included to ensure campaigns stay relevant.

Build relationships with social media individuals, accounts and managing agents who are able to offer promotional opportunities for our artists and campaigns.

Artist Relationships

Build relationships with artists in order to understand and plan creative concepts.

Determine and apply correct voice, content and branding for each artist.

Support and understand an artist’s creative vision in order to communicate it correctly across their online channels.

Design

Create social media and digital marketing assets using Adobe creative Suits (Photoshop, after Effects, Illustrator etc).

Understand the working styles and trends of different genres in order to create relevant content.

Create new and exciting assets and update pre-existing assets.

Reporting

Providing frequent and relevant reporting on all aspects including social media statistics, advertising performance and other analytics to colleagues, artist managers and campaign partners.

Operations

Working on day-to-day digital operations, including smart linking, channel uploads, content management, etc.

Teamwork

Work closely alongside Digital Marketing team members to help build

and advise on marketing campaigns.

Co-ordinate and advise other members of the wider team on best practise.

Oversee intern staff when applicable.

Your Profile.

Essential Skills

Minimum 3 years experience in a similar position.

Previous Social Channel Management experience.

Able to demonstrate an in-depth and insightful understanding of the current social media and digital landscape.

Conscientious, creative, and analytical with a ‘can-do’ and proactive approach.

Able to brainstorm and develop content, story-telling and marketing ideas through to execution.

Able to prioritise, multi-task and manage time efficiently in a very busy department.

Able to build effective and collaborative working relationships, both internally and externally.

Commercially focused and motivated.

Experience in leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and/or display advertising campaigns (Google Display network, YouTube pre-roll, FaceBook Business Manager, Amazon AMS etc..).

Proficient in Adobe creative suite (specifically in Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator and more).

Comfortable in both graphic design and videography, with a basic grasp of animation.

Competent in all Microsoft Office programs.

Knowledge of WordPress CMS.

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript development and constraints.

Strong interest in music and media.

Desirable Skills

Music industry experience - either Frontline or Catalogue.

Experience in managing people, whether directly or through the management of project groups.

Educated to degree level with a specific marketing qualification.

Interest in film, fashion and photography.

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Subscription to Headspace

Give As You Earn Scheme

Flexible working

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment (Currently virtual!)

Flexible working opportunities

About BMG

Founded in 2008, BMG is already the world’s fourth biggest music publisher and the first new global player in the recordings business in decades. BMG’s pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients.

BMG’s 19 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over 3m songs and recordings, and thousands of artists and songwriters attracted by its fresh approach which now includes production music, film and books as well as music publishing and recordings.

BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with.

At BMG we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

All applicants to BMG will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.

We want all applicants to perform to their full potential throughout the recruitment process. To ensure you are able to perform to your full potential, we are easily able to offer reasonable adjustments. If you require support with your application or would benefit from reasonable adjustments during the recruitment processes do not hesitate to reach out to us at career.uk@bmg.com.

We are happy to discuss the possibility of reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, or compressed hours. We can’t always accommodate every request, but we do promise not to judge you for asking.

It is really important to us that our staff are paid fairly and proportionately so as such we are proud to be an accredited London Living Wage employer.