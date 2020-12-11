Manager, Global Campaigns and Ranges

Job Description:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner/Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Job Title: Manager, Global Campaigns and Ranges

A little bit about our team:

Catalogue is the paramount frontier for marketing artists in the streaming era. We work closely with our frontline labels and artists under the Recorded Music division to develop new catalogue opportunities in marketing, A&R, content development, and consumption, and then convert our findings into new strategies that are deployed across the company. We think and act like entrepreneurs. Our team is mostly centered in Los Angeles, New York and London and we are in constant dialogue with our affiliates and licensees around the world to ensure that we help these teams to maximize the potential for our artists’ repertoire based on the respective market needs.

Key Responsibilities:

Work closely with SVP, Global Catalogue to develop and execute physical and digital campaign strategy to optimize the value of the Warner Catalogue.



Management and communication of approvals for temporary and permanent PPD reductions and campaign marketing activity with all WMG repertoire owners and WEA. This involves regular correspondence with senior marketers, WEA staff and Business Affairs professionals as well as occasional communication with artist managers and their legal teams.



Constant communication with international operating companies & contacts within WMG and ADA / 3rd party labels re price campaigns.



Management of price right errors together with territories and WMG Royalties teams.



Management, development and international exploitation of physical product ranges in collaboration with our repertoire centers, to meet the demands of our markets.



Development and execution of branded campaigns.



Deliver (ad hoc) sales reports using internal sales systems and interacting with Finance contacts on bespoke requests / analysis.



Support Business Affairs teams on artist audits.

Skills/Experience Required:

ESSENTIAL:

Educated to BA / BSc / LLB degree level or equivalent work experience



International background



Advanced MS Excel (V-lookups / formulas / macros / financial modeling)



Deep Catalogue knowledge



Financial competence and deep understanding of intercompany licensing, royalty stipulations, superstar information etc.



Experience of dealing with international territories and contacts.



Product management experience



Strong service orientation for internal customer base in WMG operating companies, associated labels and artist managements.



Excellent work ethic and communication skills; able to integrate closely with all internal and external commercial/marketing/promotional departments.

DESIRABLE:

Additional languages would be advantageous

Why join us?

Here at Warner Music Group we’re all about our people. We are one global company made up exclusively of knowledgeable, passionate, and creative people.

It is the mission of every member of the WMG team around the world to create a nurturing environment for artists, songwriters, and the people behind the music - at every stage of their career. We strive to set WMG apart by embracing a philosophy of innovation – it’s part of our company's DNA.

Consider a career at WMG and be a part of one of the most influential forces in culture today.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t hear from us right away. We’re taking our time to review all resumes, and to find the best people for WMG.

Thanks for your interest in working for WMG. We love it here, and think you will, too.

We are an equal opportunity employer that is committed to inclusion and diversity and will not discriminate against any applicant or employee on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation, race, color, creed, religion, ethnicity, national origin, alienage or citizenship, disability, marital status, familial status, military or veteran status, or any other legal recognized protected basis under federal, state or local laws, regulations or ordinances.

We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation because of a disability for any part of the application or employment process, please send an e-mail to Recruitment@wmg.com and let us know the nature of your request and your contact information