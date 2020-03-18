Manager - Investments M/A

Your Mission at BMG.

As part of the Investments team, you will be highly involved with the deal process as the company continues to invest in music rights and business development opportunities. You will be responsible for the evaluation of catalogue and company acquisitions as well as the signing of frontline artists and songwriters.

Analyse and value UK Investments – in conjunction with Creative, Legal & Business Affairs (LBA), Financial and Income Tracking departments – to ensure the execution of deals in an efficient and effective manner.

What You’ll Be Doing.

Valuation and execution of deals:

- Review and evaluate deal terms and structure

- Critically evaluate deals and provide valuable insights

- Perform financial valuation and discounted cash flow analysis

- Build financial models

- Create investment applications for executive management

- Assist Creative and LBA teams throughout the negotiation process

Manage the deal process:

- Track deal flow/status

- Monitor compliance with Investment policy and continually improve processes

Presentations for Senior Management:

- Provide analysis and PowerPoints for board presentations

Additional strategic initiatives

- Conduct market research to gain and implement business insights

- Ad hoc projects as required

Your Profile.

We are looking for a well-rounded team player who has technical skills and an interest in the music industry. You are the right candidate if you have the following skills & experience:

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably with a financial or mathematical background

Advanced skills in MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint and Word)

Experience with financial evaluation and translation of data

Technical understanding of and practical work experience with valuation mechanics (e.g. discounted cash flow, financial statements)

Strong communication skills

Minimum 1-2 years’ experience with financial valuation and data analysis

Excellent analytical skills with the ability to create and diligently appraise business plans

Ability to recognise and effectively communicate insights and practical recommendations

Excellent organisational / communication skills to ensure the proactive management of multiple projects and tight deadlines

Adaptability and ability to communicate effectively with a variety of stakeholders

Ability to concisely deliver informative and well-organised reports & presentations

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment

About BMG

BMG is a new kind of music company. Our mission is clear; to help artists and songwriters make the very most of their songs and recordings in the digital age. That’s why we offer the best creative support, provide the best access to platforms and work hard to maximize the value of each and every copyright, ensuring all our clients receive all payments promptly and accurately.

We are not a technology company – though we use the best technology. We are not just a music publisher or a record label – although we offer both services.

BMG is a company with service, transparency and fairness at its heart and a commitment to being the best international music company for songwriters, artists and everyone who works with us.

Here at BMG we are committed to equal employment opportunity and so all applicants will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation. If you require any reasonable accommodation or adjustments due to a disability for any part of the application process, please send an e-mail to career.uk@bmg.com and let us know the nature of the request.

We are happy to discuss the possibility of reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, or compressed hours. We can’t always accommodate every request, but we do promise not to judge you for asking.

It is really important to us that our staff are paid fairly and proportionately so as such we are proud to be an accredited London Living Wage employer.