Manager,Tours & Projects

About us

This is a truly unique opportunity to join an award-winning artist and project management agency at an exciting time of expansion.

Innovation, expertise and responsiveness have been the hallmarks of HarrisonParrott ever since its foundation in 1969 when Jasper Parrott and Terry Harrison pioneered a new approach to artist and project management. Today, that restless and challenging spirit is as strong as ever, shared across one of the most experienced teams in the business.

We have more than 70 employees who speak a total of 11 European languages as well as Japanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Russian and Korean. With offices in London, UK, Munich, Germany, and Paris, France we operate on a truly global scale. While our main focus is classical music, we also work with other art forms, including ballet and theatre, and have an in-house boutique agency, Polyarts, that manages artists from a wider range of music genres.

We seek people who match our pro-active drive and ambition with a can-do attitude, who are excited about playing a key role in the future of the Arts on a global scale.

Job purpose

The primary function of the Manager, Tours and Projects is to foster, develop and maintain existing and new relationships with artists and orchestras, to develop and implement touring strategies primarily focussed on clear sales targets and plans with new and established clients, to work with internal and external professionals to deliver success for artists on a truly global scale.

The secondary function is to oversee the operational aspects of the Touring & Projects team and to assist the Director: Touring & Projects in managing the team and workflows and overseeing budgeting to ensure the efficient and cost-effective operation of the division.

The Manager, Tours and Projects is also expected to contribute where appropriate to wider company strategic and entrepreneurial initiatives, to identify opportunities for the company, to act as an ambassador for the company and to mentor and train junior colleagues.

Key relationships

Director: Touring and Projects; Directors, ArtMan Teams, Vocal Team, Associate Director: Tours and

Projects, Touring and Projects Team.

Key accountabilities

Career planning

Act as day-to-day manager of a list of directly signed and assigned touring clients and travel as appropriate to support this function, including regular contact with them in their hometown.

With strategic guidance and input from Directors where necessary to formulate strategic touring plans, sales of tours and longer-term strategies for clients (including advice on territories, repertoire, venues, soloists etc).

Manage and accompany tours (with assistance from the Touring team) including proposing, negotiating, and concluding deals, financial management and budgeting, and all other aspects involved with touring complex, high-profile organisations.

Identify and recruit both new client signings (established and developing) and potential new employees.

Contracts

Negotiate/advise on contract terms, ensure fee negotiations are finalised and supervise Assistants in their role to process and manage the issuing and finalisation of contracts.

Negotiate/advise on contract terms for consultancy contracts with specific emphasis on the touring part included in the consultancy if included.

Financial administration

Ability to produce accurate projections, budgets and other financial information in order to ensure both the Company’s finance team and artists/orchestras are fully informed.

Ability to contribute to wider business financial objectives.

Planning and management of own travel budget.

Sales, marketing and PR

Establish and build relationships with promoters/orchestras.

Contribute to and support the general marketing strategy and effort.

Procure and negotiate engagements to implement the agreed career plan strategy for artists.

Assistance as needed with other parts of the business and other specific projects where expertise is required (artists and touring).

Advise artists/orchestras on their marketing, PR and digital strategies to complement their musical identity.

Strategy, business development and entrepreneurship

Work with Directors to help define and deliver strategic objectives for Touring, for example, identifying targets, gaps in the roster, trends in the industry and developments in specific markets/territories (new halls/festivals/promoters).

Develop tools to maximise effectiveness i.e. sales presentations, reports, new ways of presenting artists.

Identify possible new projects for the wider company.

Act as an ambassador for the company

PERSON SPECIFICATION

To be successful in this role you must be able to demonstrate that you are a pro-active and driven negotiator with a thorough knowledge of classical music repertoire and a sound understanding of the music business. Knowledge of and/or connections with international level performers, orchestras, venues, festivals and recording companies is a must.

Along with extensive hands-on experience in a senior artist or arts management role, we are looking for a highly resilient team player who is adaptable to change and able to prioritise competing demands in a positively challenging and dynamic environment.

You must be empathetic with excellent interpersonal skills, able to manage up, down and across and be free and willing to travel regularly.

Skills and Experience:

Essential:

Proven experience and competency in and direct responsibility for the front line management of a portfolio of world class classical music touring artists including strategic career planning, sales and marketing, and contract negotiation, including commercial projects.

Proven ability to independently identify, sign and develop your own list of contacts and clients in the classical touring world.

Proven experience and ability of managing complex touring projects and artists

Proven ability to contribute to, and show deep understanding of, the development and growth of wider business and commercial strategies.

Entrepreneurial attitude, internationally respected, confident in presentation with an ability to “think outside the box”.

Deep and constantly evolving knowledge of and active interest in classical music, including repertoire and trends within the wider classical and arts world.

Experience of managing teams

High level of accuracy, attention to detail.

Solid organisation skills.

Ability to manage and prioritise a large number of varied tasks with multiple deadlines.

Educated to at least undergraduate degree level.

Desirable: