Manager, UK Streaming & Strategy, ADA (12 Month FTC)

Job Description:

At Warner Music Group we’re all about our people. Our global company is made up of knowledgeable, passionate, and creative individuals. Our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We believe in each individual’s value and encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, disability, veteran status, and any other characteristic or identity.

It is the mission of every member of the WMG team around the world to create a nurturing environment for artists, songwriters, and the people behind the music – at every stage of their career. We strive to set WMG apart by embracing innovation – an integral part of our company's DNA.

Consider a career at WMG and be a part of one of the most influential forces in culture today.

A little bit about our team:

As part of Warner Music Group, ADA gives independent labels and artists access to a global distribution system and a dedicated team that provides all aspects of marketing and promotion services. ADA enjoys the benefit of inclusion in all of WMG's revenue assurance services as well as its company-wide deals.

Why this could be your next big break:

This position is responsible for the day to day streaming and digital account management across DSPs/digital platforms and multiple labels. They are responsible for identifying key opportunities, advising on strategy, creating targets, assess needs and provide effective creative marketing and digital solutions.

Here you’ll get to:

You will manage campaign objectives, ongoing releases, marketing and information flow with digital partners

You will creatively and strategically support to label partners and management teams periodically

You will liaise with local Warner Account Management teams to achieve DSP activations and playlisting

You will liaise closely with the local Topsify team and flag priority releases with the team

You will help identify and coordinate international opportunity arounds UK repertoire releases with the international ADA teams

You will document, analyse and report regular updates about UK campaigns to the wider ADA local team, label partners and management partners

About you:

You have at least 3+ years experience in streaming and digital

You have a strong network of contacts at digital partners

You have strong knowledge on the digital landscape and emerging platforms and the opportunity

You have a strong foundation to deliver data and articulate outcomes

You enjoy the fast paced nature of the role

You are able to manage multiple projects and stakeholders simultaneously

You have strong project management skills

You enjoy working across a wider roster of genres

You have strong attention to detail and excellent communication skills

About us:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Love this job and want to apply?

Click the “Apply” link at the top of the page, or apply directly with your LinkedIn. Applying with LinkedIn will import all of the information you put in your profile, but will still allow you to upload a resume and cover letter

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t hear from us right away. We’re taking our time to review all resumes, and to find the best people for WMG.

Thanks for your interest in working for WMG. We love it here, and think you will, too.

WMG is committed to inclusion and diversity in all aspects of our business. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and will evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, religious creed, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, marital status, medical condition as defined by state law (genetic characteristics or cancer), physical or mental disability, military service or veteran status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, genetic information or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.

WMG is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to its employees and applicants for employment to ensure that individuals with disabilities enjoy equal access to all employment opportunities. If you are an applicant who needs an accommodation due to a disability in order to complete an employment application, to use or access www.wmg.com/careers or during any phase of the hiring process, please contact us at recruitment@wmg.com with the subject line: "Disability Accommodation Request". Emails unrelated to accommodation requests will not be addressed.

